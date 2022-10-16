Georgina Rodriguez nails autumnal chic as she supports beau Cristiano Ronaldo with their daughters

Georgina Rodríguez was the epitome of chic on Sunday when she went to Old Trafford to watch her professional footballer friend Cristiano Ronaldo take on Newcastle.

The former sales assistant, 27, was joined by their two daughters, four-year-old Alana and Eva, five, to support the Manchester United Forward.

She looked gorgeous for the outing, dressed in a ribbed sweater dress with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

The form-fitting dress had a high neck and long sleeves, with Georgina on top of a long cream coat.

She increased her height and added light beige heeled boots with a snake print – with a hint of bone when the boots came to her knee.

To complete the look, the beauty was holding a cream leather handbag while shielding her eyes with dark brown sunglasses.

Georgina’s deep brown locks were fused back into a chic bun, while she opted for a nude palette of makeup and large earrings.

On the way to the football stadium, she held the hands of daughter Alana, who looked adorable in a pink princess costume.

The youngster wore a fur-lined puff jacket atop her glittering mesh dress, along with Barbie socks and a pair of Peppa Pig sneakers.

She was enjoying a pre-game snack, holding a tube of Pringles with her other hand.

Meanwhile, Eva was walking on the other side of Georgina, for she also went for a princess costume in purple, with her dark locks pulled in half tufts.

In the match Newcastle and Manchester United came to a draw, with neither team able to score a goal.

Cristiano had the ball into the net twice in the opening minutes of the second half – only to see both attempts disallowed, with the player well offside for the first goal.

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed Alana in November 2017, with the mother also giving birth to twins in April this year – a daughter named Bella Esmeralda, who is now five months old, and a baby boy – who tragically died in childbirth.

While Georgina is also stepmother to Cristiano’s twins, Eva and Mateo, and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

The statement comes after the footballer was accused by the FA of improper conduct after smashing a mobile phone from a teenage fan’s hand in April.

Jake Harding (14) tried to film Ronaldo on his phone as he limped off the field at Goodison Park after United’s 1-0 defeat.

In the video, the Portuguese star appears to angrily knock the phone out of the boy’s grasp, leaving him with a bruised hand, his mother Sarah Kelly said.

Family: Georgina is mother to daughters Alana Martina, four and four month old Bella. She is the stepmother of Cristiano’s three children Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr

Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited the boy to watch a game at Old Trafford as a guest. He wrote: ‘It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the ones we face.

Nevertheless, we must always be respectful and patient and set the example for all young people who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

However, the boy turned down Ronaldo’s invitation and his mother also criticized United’s reaction to the incident.

And more recently, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept the charge by the football association.