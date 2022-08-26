Georgina Rodriguez debuts new tattoo of a winged cherub – after devastating loss of one of her twins

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed a new tattoo of a winged cherub, six months after the devastating loss of one of her twin babies.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend gave an insight into her trip to the Italian island of Sardinia on Instagram on Thursday, when she unveiled her new ink.

The former sales assistant, 28, and the footballer, 37, announced the tragic loss of their baby boy in childbirth on April 18 – their daughter Bella Esmeralda survived.

Tribute: Georgina Rodriguez, 28, debuted a new tattoo of a winged cherub on Thursday, six months after the devastating loss of one of her twin babies

Georgina could be seen as the Madrid-based tattoo artist Berni who inked a cherub on her forearm, with the design visible on an iPad.

Looking as glamorous as ever, she opted for a slinky pink mini dress with a diamond encrusted choker.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she completed her look with a pair of chunky trainers.

Poignant: Georgina can be seen as Madrid-based tattoo artist Berni inked a cherub on her forearm, with the design visible on an iPad

Elsewhere, Georgina shared a photo taking a ride in a golf buggy and also snapped a Polaroid photo of the moment.

It comes days after Georgina paid a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal.

She accompanied pilgrims and other religious worshipers on her weekend visit to the site where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three children more than 100 years ago.

Striking pose: Looking as glamorous as ever, she opted for a devious pink mini dress with a diamond-encrusted choker

Chic: Her dark brown locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she completed her look with a pair of chunky sneakers

Georgina took time at the Fatima shrine to ask for spiritual guidance and wrote in a post alongside a series of photos she uploaded on Instagram: “Continue guiding and illuminating my path, little virgin,” followed by an emoticon of heart and angel.

She dressed in her usual glamorous style – drawing the attention of locals and visitors alike in a form-fitting white dress, a Chanel headscarf and handbag, and Hermes sandals.

The sacred site of Fatima, in Ourem, a 90-minute drive north of Lisbon, was where Kate and Gerry McCann visited in May 2007 to pray for the safe return of their missing daughter Madeleine.

Artsy: Elsewhere, Georgina shared a photo taking a ride in a golf buggy and also snapped a Polaroid photo of the moment

It is not the first time that Georgina has shown her religious faith. In the first series of ‘I Am Georgina’ she visited the cathedral in her home town of Jaca in northern Spain to pray.

She wrote in a photo she posted before Jesus on the cross on Instagram: ‘So many prayers at your feet, so many wishes and tears. Today I am finally reunited with you.

“Thank you for lighting my path and always accompanying me.”

Guidance: It comes days after Georgina made a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal as she wrote ‘Continue leading and illuminating my path, little virgin’

Devastated: A statement released in April confirmed that one of the couple’s twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as ‘the greatest pain’

Portuguese Cristiano announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with Georgina, whom he met while playing for Spanish giant Real Madrid.

But a statement released in April confirmed that one of the couple’s twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as “the greatest pain”.

He wrote: ‘It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s the greatest pain parents can feel,” the announcement read.

‘Only the birth of our girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated by this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’