Georgina Rickard found dead in NSW’s Blue Mountains after going missing from Glenbrook

A woman who disappeared six days ago after leaving her home to go on a bushwalk is said to have died, with police suspecting a body found near where she was last seen is likely hers .

NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer Georgina (Gina) Rickard, 58, was last seen on August 30 at her Brook Road home in Glenbrook, in the Blue Mountains of NSW.

NSW police issued an online warning about Georgina on Wednesday, saying her disappearance was extremely strange and her husband Brendan and two children were concerned for her well-being.

Police suspected she had gone for a walk near her home before disappearing.

She was last seen wearing black and white sweatpants in white socks, a blue T-shirt, a hat and a backpack.

After an investigation and a large-scale search by the local police, SES, the national fire brigade and volunteers, a body was found in Glenbrook around 3 pm on Sunday.

Although the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be Mrs. Rickard.

The local community launched a massive search for Ms Rickard after she was reported missing.

Glenbrook Lapstone Rural Fire Brigade, where she volunteered, made numerous requests for information.

“If you’ve seen or talked to Gina Rickard (Smith) in the past two days, you’ve got information we need… a conversation, a possible sighting. Even if you think it’s insignificant or that some have already reported the same event, it’s crucial to report it,” the fire station wrote on Facebook.

‘Please do not speculate about the events surrounding the disappearance of Gina, those involved and her reasons for entering the NP on Wednesday morning. Please be courteous and kind with your comments about this accident.

“You may not realize it, but Gina is an important member of our community and a very good friend to some of our brigade. We, as well as HER children, CAN see messages/comments left on sharing this post!

Gina has blond wavy hair, is above shoulder height and may be wearing black sportswear. She regularly walks from her home on Brook Rd to the village of Glenbrook along Explorers Rd and visits Con’s Deli before heading into the National Park for a bush walk.’