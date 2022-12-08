Thursday, December 8, 2022
Georgia’s future hangs on the outcome of the war in Ukraine

written by Merry
From: People power

How the war in Ukraine forces the nation of Georgia in the South Caucasus to choose between West and East.

Georgia has a long and strained relationship with its giant neighbor Russia, which has not made the war in Ukraine any easier.

With Russian troops occupying two of its own separatist regions, a recent influx of Russians fleeing mobilization and a ruling elite with what can only be described as ambiguous ties to Moscow, it is not surprising that many in Georgia as a barometer for their own future.

In this episode of People powerwe discover why Georgia’s future may hold tough decisions, but also great opportunities.

