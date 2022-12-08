Georgia’s future hangs on the outcome of the war in Ukraine

How the war in Ukraine forces the nation of Georgia in the South Caucasus to choose between West and East.

Georgia has a long and strained relationship with its giant neighbor Russia, which has not made the war in Ukraine any easier.

With Russian troops occupying two of its own separatist regions, a recent influx of Russians fleeing mobilization and a ruling elite with what can only be described as ambiguous ties to Moscow, it is not surprising that many in Georgia as a barometer for their own future.

In this episode of People powerwe discover why Georgia’s future may hold tough decisions, but also great opportunities.