Georgia will allow people to claim tax credits of $3,000 for each frozen embryo and fetus

Georgia is bolstering its abortion ban with legislation designed to support its definition that life begins in the early stages of development in the womb.

A provision in the state’s restrictive abortion law — which prohibits abortions after six weeks — allows people to claim embryos and fetuses as dependents worth $3,000 in tax credits.

The state will also consider those embryos and fetuses as legal residents and count them as part of the population in its census surveys.

Mothers will also be allowed to claim child support as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected – usually around six weeks – and fathers will have to pay child support.

These “personality provisions” come after a Georgia abortion ban was overturned by the federal appeals court on July 20, making the law, first enacted in 2019, go into effect less than a month after Roe v Wade was passed. destroyed.

A Georgian woman demonstrates for abortion in Georgia on July 23, 2022

Critics of the law have said the personality provisions will have messy and complicated implications in the state, arguing that it has untold variables that will be difficult to keep in order.

What happens if someone claims an unborn child from their taxes and then miscarries? What happens if they claim the unborn child and then leave the state for an abortion?’ wrote Vanity Fair political columnist Bess Levin: ‘These are, of course, only two of the million or so questions the new law raises.’

Other critics expressed fear that the personality provisions would be a powerful tool for prioritizing the lives of embryos and fetuses over the lives of mothers.

An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project, Julia Kaye, said the “Gov. Kemp and his radical political allies… to force Georgians to conceive and give birth against their will, at great medical risk and life-changing consequences.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he was “happy” with the decision and said health care providers were willing to give mothers “the resources they need to be safe, healthy and informed.”

“Since taking office in 2019, our family has been committed to serving Georgia in a way that every human being cherishes and values, and today’s decision of the 11th Circuit reaffirms our commitment to protect life at all stages,” Kemp said in a statement. July.

The new law makes abortions illegal after six weeks — often before women know they are pregnant — and includes exceptions for rape, incest or when the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life.

While appeals against the law argued that treating a fetus or embryo as a “natural person” was unconstitutionally vague, Chief Justice William Pryor disagreed with his decision to uphold the bill.

“If we focus on the text, as we should, it’s hard to see any vagueness,” the court ruled, “the law defines a natural person to take unborn people in the womb at any stage of development.’

Pryor admitted that applying the law can be complicated.

“Certainly, there may be vague applications of that definition in other provisions of the Georgia Code,” he wrote.

Exactly how those ‘vague applications’ will be addressed and what their effects will be on the state remains to be seen.

When the bill was first introduced in 2019, Rep. Ed Setzler, the Republican legislator who sponsored it, that a private accountant estimated that tax breaks from personal claims could cost the state between $10 million and $20 million.

Despite tax losses, after Roe was quashed in June, Setzler continued to maintain his support for the personhood provisions.

Georgia recognized the . passed [bill] that living, individual, whole human beings in their mothers deserve full legal recognition, and that’s what Georgia did.”

Pro-abortion rights protesters demonstrate outside Georgia’s capital after Roe V Wade was overthrown

But Georgia’s Democratic state senator Jen Jordan said most Republicans who supported the bill when it was introduced in 2019 never expected it to materialize, and therefore failed to consider the complications it posed when it was introduced. Roe was unexpectedly destroyed three years later.

“I had conversations with Republicans behind closed doors where they basically said, ‘Jen, I don’t know why you’re so excited about this, this thing is being stopped by the courts, it will never go into effect. . This is really just political maneuvering for us. We know it’s bad policy for the state of Georgia, but it’s good policy for us as Republicans,” Jordan said. Georgian Recorder.

“So I think we’re in a situation now where there’s going to be an incredibly damaging law going into effect, and nobody, not even the people who pushed for it, who voted for it, who supported it, whatever, had any idea what they got.” done and what damage it will really do to the state on so many levels.”