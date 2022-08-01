Georgia Toffolo looks effortlessly chic in a white drop waist dress

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Georgia Toffolo looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a Sunday night out at the private members’ club Loulou’s in London.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 27, showed off her sophisticated sense of style in a low-waisted white dress as she walked the sidewalk with her belongings.

Get out: Georgia Toffolo looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a night out at London’s private club Loulou’s on Sunday night

Georgia completed her look with a pair of nude ballet pumps with silver bow details and a designer green handbag over the shoulder.

The blonde beauty wore her light locks pinned back with tendrils framing her pretty face, while opting for a natural makeup look.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner was joined by an older man for the night out who looked smart in a navy blue suit jacket.

Outfit: The former Made in Chelsea star, 27, showed off her sophisticated sense of style in a white drop-waisted dress as she walked the pavement with her things

After leaving the bar and club, Georgia got into a posh Range Rover and headed home.

It comes after Georgia won an incredible £6,500 at Royal Ascot last month.

The star managed to bag a whopping £65,000 at Cheltenham Festival just three months ago and luck was once again on her side as she enjoyed a flutter at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Glowing: The blonde beauty wore her light locks pinned back with tendrils framing her pretty face, while opting for a natural makeup look

After wagering £500, Toff walked away with £6,500 and has vowed to donate her winnings to the pediatric ward of St George’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the UK.

Toff looked fabulous for her day at the races as she showed off her svelte physique in a revealing sheer lace dress with a dramatic matching headpiece.

Already stunned by her glamorous Ascot looks, Georgia put on another show-stopping display as she arrived for the final day of the lavish racing event.

The former I’m A Celebrity star slipped into the form-fitting nude dress with a sheer skirt and lace details, which had long sleeves despite the warm weather.

Luxury vehicle: After leaving the bar and club, Georgia got into a chic Range Rover and went home

Adding some height to her look with platform heels, Georgia accessorized her look with a sophisticated handbag and dramatic headpiece with multiple layers of netting.

Often enjoying a day at the races, Toff shared in an excited social media post in March how she had ‘beginner’s luck’ after betting £5,000 on the opening run, resulting in a £65,000 win at Cheltenham.

She then pledged to make “generous donations” to the British Red Cross and The Disasters Emergency Committee after winning the massive sum.

She shared a photo of her ticket and wrote: ‘OH MY GOD beginners luck. Damn it, I can’t believe it. Generous donation in for both the @BritishRedCross and @decappeal.’

The Disaster Emergency Committee – which is currently largely supporting the victims in Ukraine – replied: ‘Thank you so much for supporting our Georgia appeal! With your contribution, the aid reaches the charities of our members in Ukraine and neighboring countries!’

She split her bet by £2,500 on Constitution Hill to win the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Jonbon to finish second at 14-1, winning £37,500.

The other £2,500 went to Jonbon to pass the post, followed by Constitution Hill at 18-1, which would have brought her £47,500.

Georgia looked fabulous in a brown tweed dress that was tight at the waist and worn with sheer tights and tall boots.