Georgia Steel flashes her tight midriff as she celebrates Cally Jane Beech’s birthday in Manchester

Georgia Steel showed off her sensational figure as she celebrated Cally Jane Beech’s birthday on Saturday at Peter St Kitchen in Manchester.

Former Love Island star Georgia, 24, dressed to impress in a chic charcoal miniskirt which she tied at the waist with a black belt.

The reality star paired the sassy number with a cropped white racer top and sported a stylish gray blazer with the number.

The beauty lifted her frame in a pair of black heels and completed her ensemble with a silver necklace.

Georgia was celebrating friend Cally Beech’s 31st birthday, who opted for a deep black blazer to match her slim waist.

She paired the bold piece with a satin mini skirt and slipped into a pair of sheer Perspex heels.

It comes as Georgia and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri were reportedly “inseparable” best friends at school before having a “bad fight.”

Tasha, 23, and Georgia – who appeared in Love Island’s fourth series – both attended Thirsk Secondary School in Yorkshire and a local dance troupe.

However, it is alleged that they never spoke to each other again after a scuffle, when things turned sour when they both went to separate performing arts colleges.

“Tasha and Georgia were really inseparable and just the best of friends at school,” a friend told The Sun.

“It got a bit competitive towards year 11 and when Tasha was accepted to a better dance school than Georgia, things went bad.”

They added: “Things happen when you’re young, but we hope they patch it up because they can be a huge support for each other.”

Tasha attended CAPA College after school and later graduated from Creative Academy with a first-class honors degree in Dance Performance in 2019.

Georgia studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is a certified dancer and completed her training as an actress at St Mary’s University in London in 2019.

TV personality Georgia has certainly done well since she left the dating show and bought her dream home in June 2021.

MailOnline at the time reached out to Georgia and Tasha representatives for comment.