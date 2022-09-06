Georgia Steel flashes her underboob in a tiny crop-top

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Georgia Steel showed off her sensational figure as she attended her Miss Pap launch party in London on Tuesday night.

The former Love Islander, 24, radiated confidence as she flashed her underbust and toned abs in an extremely short black crop top.

She paired the standout number with beige low-waist cargo pants, also from her new clothing collection.

Party ready! Georgia Steel showed off her sensational figure as she attended her Miss Pap launch party in London on Tuesday night

Georgia raised her frame in a pair of stylish black heels and carried her belongings in a small chic matching crocodile print bag.

The beauty completed her look by adding a striking gold chain around her waist and layered dazzling chains.

The reality star fashioned her long brunette locks into loose waves while her block fringe sculpted her face.

Turning up the heat: The former Love Islander, 24, radiated confidence as she flashed her underbust and toned abs in an extremely short black crop top

Raising a storm: She paired the standout number with beige low-waist cargo pants, also from her new dress edit

Georgia took to her Instagram account to share her excitement alongside a gallery of incredible snaps.

At dinner, she was also joined by former Love Island star Francesca Allen, who cut a stylish figure in black.

The 26-year-old reality star wowed in a strapless top and matching wide-leg pants that she teamed with towering pointed-toe heels.

Dressed to impress: The beauty completed her look with a striking gold chain around her waist and layered dazzling necklaces

Incredible: Georgia elevated her body in a pair of stylish black heels and carried her belongings in a small chic matching crocodile print bag

The beauty shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves that fell from beneath a chic black beret to her shoulders.

Francesca caused a storm with a radiant palette of makeup and carried her belongings in a large handbag.

Meanwhile, reality star India Reynolds opted for khaki wide-leg pants and a racer black bodysuit.

Amazing: She was also joined at dinner by former Love Island star Francesca Allen, who cut a stylish figure in all black

Stunning: The 26-year-old reality star wowed in a strapless top and matching wide-leg pants that she paired with towering pointed heels and a chic beret hat

Looks good: Meanwhile, reality star India Reynolds opted for khaki wide-leg pants and a racer black bodysuit.

She lifted her figure in a pair of black boots and accessorized them with a matching designer handbag.

Georgia was also joined by former Love Island star Joanna Chimonides who flashed her tight midriff in a ribbed high-neck crop top and matching pants.

She opted for a pair of white towering heels and added a pop of color to the ensemble with an orange shoulder bag.

Glamorous: She lifted her figure in a pair of black boots and adorned with a matching designer handbag.

Chic: Georgia was also joined by former Love Island star Joanna Chimonides who flashed her tight midriff in a ribbed high-neck crop top and matching pants