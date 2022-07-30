Georgia Stanway reveals England men’s stars have asked for tickets to the Euro 2022 final

England star Georgia Stanway has revealed that a handful of the men’s national team have reached out to her in search of tickets to the Euro 2022 final – offering advice ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Germany at Wembley.

The Lionesses want to become the first English team to win a major tournament since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Stanway scored the all-important winner of extra time against Spain in the quarter-finals and played a key role as England beat Sweden 4-0 in the last four.

Georgia Stanway revealed England men’s team has requested tickets to Euro 2022 final

The Lionesses train for Sunday’s crucial sale final against Germany at Wembley

“A lot of English men have been in touch with us, they just wished us well and asked if they could get a ticket,” she said.

“Sorry guys, we’re all sold out!”

Gareth Southgate’s side came painfully close to Euro 2020 glory last year, but narrowly lost 3-2 on penalties in the final against Italy.

The English men’s stars were also eager to pass on all the lessons they’d learned from last summer to the Lionesses.

Raheem Sterling and England narrowly missed Euro 2020 glory against Italy last year

“They have been with us and have just given us all the information they can,” added the Bayern Munich star.

“They got to this point last year and we’re just trying to make sure we can do even better.

“We’ve had so much support, be it football players, people around the hotel and it’s crazy how many people really recognize us.”

Wembley welcomes a sold-out crowd of 87,200 people on Sunday as England take on Germany

Wembley will host a sold-out crowd of 87,200 on Sunday’s showpiece, making it the most attended Euro match in history for both men and women.

England’s semi-final against Sweden was also watched by a television audience of 9.3 million viewers on Tuesday – the largest viewership of the tournament to date.

Stanway said: ‘We need to stop talking about how big women’s football is getting and talk about how big it is.

Stanway scored a blast in the quarter-finals to help England beat Spain 2-1 in extra time

“We’re just reaching new levels every time. Even if England don’t play, the ratings are ridiculous.

“It makes us go out, play with a smile on our face. The biggest thing that [boss] Sarina Wiegman has said she was at the beginning – “play for the little girl who wanted to be in our shoes”.

“So I play for the little girl who wanted to play at the start, went to practice, loved it and dreamed of being in our position.”