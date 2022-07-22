Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

This artist’s sketch, provided by Spaceport Camden, shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Georgia. The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday, July 21, 2022 that it has ended a long-term agreement to sell the property to a county government that has spent years using the land to build a commercial launch pad. build rockets. Credit: Spaceport Camden via AP, File



The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday it has ended a long-term deal to sell the property to a county government whose officials have spent years working on a plan to build a commercial missile launch pad there.

Opponents fearing the proposed Spaceport would pose Camden serious safety and environmental risks hailed the development as a potential deal breaker for the project, which Camden County officials spent a decade and more than $10 million on.

County officials, meanwhile, insisted they still had a binding contract to buy the site.

Union Carbide Corporation owns 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in the county where commissioners have chased the spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. The provincial government entered into an option agreement with the company in 2015 to buy the land once the province obtained a spaceport operator license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA granted the license in December. But before provincial commissioners could shut the country down, opponents forced a referendum on the project by collecting more than 3,500 petition signatures. The project was put to a vote in March with 72% voting to block the deal.

In a statement Thursday, Union Carbide noted that voters in Camden County had “rejected” the land purchase.

“As a result, an option agreement no longer exists between the county and UCC, and UCC does not intend to transfer ownership to the county under the prior option agreement,” the statement said, emailing The Associated. Press by Union Carbide spokesman Tomm Sprick.

Camden County government administrator Steve Howard released a statement from county attorneys saying the deal is not over.

“Union Carbide definitely has a contract with Camden,” the statement said. “The province has indicated that it is ready, willing and able to close. We expect Union Carbide to fulfill its contractual obligations.”

Howard has led the spaceport project, saying it would bring economic growth not only through rocket launches, but also by attracting related industries and tourists to the community of 55,000 people on the Georgia-Florida line.

Opponents say building the spaceport on an industrial lot formerly used to produce pesticides and munitions would pose potential hazards that outweigh the economic benefits.

Critics, including the National Park Service, have said rockets exploding shortly after launch could rain fiery debris on Little Cumberland Island, which has about 40 private homes, and neighboring Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness area visited by about 60,000 tourists each year. is visited.

Megan Desrosiers, chairman of the coastal protection group One Hundred Miles, called the end of the land purchase agreement “a major problem.”

“If Union Carbide doesn’t sell the property to Camden County, there’s no room for a spaceport,” said Desrosiers, whose group helped organize the petition that forced the referendum.

The big loss in the polls in March did not stop provincial officials from pursuing the project. The commissioners voted unanimously in April to inform Union Carbide that they intended to proceed with the land purchase. The company said at the time it was evaluating the deal.

Meanwhile, provincial officials are seeking to have the referendum invalidated by Georgia’s Supreme Court. Their legal appeal states that the Georgian constitution does not allow voters to veto government projects such as the spaceport. The court will hear the case on August 23.

