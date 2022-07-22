A Georgia school district has had to apologize after outcry from parents after it approved a new elementary school logo that resembled the infamous Nazi eagle crest.

The Cobb County School District said it has halted the rollout of the new logo for the East Side Elementary School, which sits across from a synagogue, after complaints it bore a striking resemblance to Nazi iconography, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Parents and community members immediately called for change when the new logo was presented earlier this week, with local rabbi and mother Amanda Flaks saying she was shocked that the design had been approved in the first place.

“I thought, ‘That doesn’t look right. That makes me uncomfortable,” she said WSB 2 from the moment she saw the new design. “I came back to it a few times and felt more uncomfortable and sicker each time.”

The school district claimed it was not immediately aware of the similarities and had based the design on symbols of the United States military.

However, parents said the way the school’s initials were placed on the eagle’s silhouette was far too similar to the Nazi eagle crest design than to any US military design.

The district said in a statement: “We understand and strongly agree that similarities with Nazi symbolism are unacceptable.

While this design was based on the eagle wings of the US Army Colonel, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools.”

Despite the school’s claim, many parents said the logo issue was immediately apparent and had no place in elementary school.

“I don’t want my kids wearing that on their shirts,” Mike Albuquerque, the father of two students who are going to school next year, told AJC.

“It’s a really great overview of the province and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, not to say it resembles Nazi iconography. Or maybe, who knows, someone called out and didn’t hear it.’

Stefanie Ollanove, a Jewish parent in the community, reiterated the disbelief that such a logo would be proposed.

“I was shocked, I was stunned,” Ollanove . said Fox 5. “The first time I thought it couldn’t be our school.”

“I was very offended by this,” she added. “As a Jewish family in this school system, I was amazed.”

Given the design of the school logo, parents said it was clear it looked too much like the Nazi eagle decal than any of the US military’s designs.

Atlanta’s American Jewish Committee also called the neighborhood in in a statement: “It is alarming that no one in Cobb County schools saw why this logo would be problematic, especially for a school located across from a synagogue.”

The group also noted that this was not the first controversy over Nazi symbolism in the school district.

Last year, during the Jewish holidays, swastika graffiti was found in two district high schools, and earlier this year high school students were disciplined for sharing anti-Semitic imagery on social media.

The incidents have led a group to place tags in the Atlanta metro area urging citizens to fight anti-Semitism.

“This isn’t the first time schools in Cobb County have been tone-deaf to anti-Semitism,” Dov Wilker, director of the AJC Atlanta, said in a statement about the new logo.

Pretending that anti-Semitism doesn’t exist won’t make it go away. The kids who go to schools in Cobb County—and their families—deserve better.”