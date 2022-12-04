Georgia school administrator, 43, is charged after she ‘raped student at Halloween party’

<!–

A Georgia school administrator has been charged with sex crimes after she “raped” a student and gave others alcohol at a Halloween party.

Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, is facing 10 counts of giving alcohol to minors at a Halloween party this year and engaging in a sexual relationship with one of the students.

Terry is the director of enrollment, data collection and federal programs for the Murray County school system in Georgia. She is paid about $110,000 a year and has been in the position for about 22 years.

She turned herself in and was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 23. She has been held in Murray County Jail ever since, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The age of consent in Georgia is 16 – any child under that age cannot consent. The age of the students involved in her case is not known.

An investigation began Nov. 9 when Sheriff Jimmy Davenport received a report that minors had been served alcohol at a Halloween party, The Dalton Daily Citizen reported.

Davenport told the local paper he was approached by Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge about the party after a parent filed a complaint.

Terry turned himself in to five counts of purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors and five counts of contributing to a minor’s crime.

To avoid a potential conflict of interest, the case was turned over to the Conasauga District Attorney’s Office, Davenport told the Daily Citizen.

She “was placed on paid administrative leave, after returning from Thanksgiving break and prior to her Wednesday night arrest,” said Derichia Lynch, communications coordinator for Murray County Schools.

“Because she is under contract, her leave must be on pay until a hearing can be held,” she added.

Conasauga DA Bert Poston confirmed that his agency has handled the investigation into the party.

“Sheriff Davenport has asked me to take the lead, so my Murray County detective conducted that investigation and took on those charges,” he said.

“The GBI will not investigate allegations of misdemeanor under those circumstances, so we agreed to look into it after the first complaint came in.”