Georgia runoff: What’s at risk as Georgians head to the polls Tuesday

Georgia voters are deciding today whether to give Senate Democrats an additional seat to cushion their majority in Congress next year.

Holding 51 seats in the Senate would mean Democrats gain decisive control over all committees and lessen the influence of any intraparty lawmaker who chooses to dissent from the party line.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a reverend who leads the congregation that once made Martin Luther King Jr., spent his last day before the election pumping up voters with a DJ dance party at an Atlanta brewery.

Former NFL star Herschel Walker, backed by Donald Trump, spent Monday night with his supporters at a shooting range in rural Cobb County.

Neither candidate won a majority of the vote in the November 8 midterm elections, leading them to a runoff election on Tuesday that is being seen across the country.

Polls open at 7 a.m. in the East Coast state and close at 7 p.m.

The photos show a rainy morning in Atlanta as umbrella-wielding voters line up before dawn to cast their ballots.

Since the race is expected to be close, a winner may not be called until Wednesday or later.

Last month, President Joe Biden’s party defied expectations to retain control of the Senate despite a slew of polls suggesting a landslide for Republicans in both houses of Congress.

If Walker wins on Tuesday, it won’t change the dynamics of the Senate much.

The Democrats’ victory in changing the red Pennsylvania Senate seat to blue ensures they will still have a 50-50 split, even if Warnock loses.

But a victory for the progressive pastor would give Democrats a decisive majority without the need for the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Under current rules, Harris’ position gives Democrats a majority.

However, at the committee level, both parties operate under a power-sharing arrangement with an even number of senators on each side.

A 51-seat majority would give Democrats one additional seat over Republicans in Senate committees, allowing for a smoother confirmation process for Biden’s appointments to the judiciary and executive branches.

Nominees would have a better chance of advancing out of committees in a party-line vote, even if one of the president’s fellow Democrats dissents.

Walker, a former NFL star, greeted fans Tuesday morning at the Marietta Diner in Marietta, Georgia.

Warnock, who voted early, spent Tuesday night hosting a DJ-powered dance party for his supporters at an Atlanta brewery.

For example, it was West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition to Sarah Bloom Raskin, whom Biden appointed to be the Federal Reserve’s chief bank policeman, that doomed his nomination before it could come to a vote.

His progressive background was also criticized by all Senate Republicans.

Similarly, Manchin put the nail in the coffin of Biden’s progressive-backed Build Back Better spending bill in December 2021.

He was stymied by opposition from him and fellow conservative Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who had issues with separate parts of the bill, ensuring that any negotiations would be an uphill battle from the start.

If Warnock wins, then Democrats could afford to lose Manchin’s or Sinema’s support on Biden’s nominations or reconciliation bills and still hope to pass them.

In the general election, Warnock finished just ahead of his Republican challenger, 1,943,737 votes to 1,907,272 votes, or 0.9 percent. But thanks to a third-party challenger, neither candidate was able to pass the 50 percent threshold, and thus the top two finalists compete again, under Georgia election law.

If voters give Warnock a full term, Democrats will expand their Senate majority by one seat.

It was a rainy morning on the day of the runoff elections in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia.

According to the latest polls, Warnock still leads: 52 to 48 percent according to the latest CNN poll.

Peach State residents have now endured another excruciating month of mud-slinging campaign ads to flood their airwaves as each candidate trades dirt with the other.

The contest has focused on two things: each candidate links the other to their party’s national leaders and attacks on moral character, and each sheds light on the other’s uncertain history.

For Warnock, that means framing Walker as a fundamentally unserious Trump acolyte, and letting a slew of allegations related to domestic violence and abortion payment speak for themselves.

For Walker, that means framing his opponent as too liberal for Georgia and tying him to Biden’s agenda, which he blames for the highest inflation in 40 years, and going after his church’s shady charity operation.

Already, more than 1.8 million have cast their ballots, either in person or absentee, during early voting.

That total surpassed those who cast ballots in the 2018 and 2016 runoffs, state data shows, though it likely won’t exceed votes cast in 2021, when Warnock was locked in a race with then-Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Democratic Senator John Deere. Jon Ossoff was facing then-Sen. David Perdue.