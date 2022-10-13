Georgia police admit they don’t know where toddler Quinton Simon’s mother is

<!–

Georgia police admitted Thursday they don’t know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is — a day after naming her as the prime suspect in his death.

Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing.

She claimed she woke up at 9:30 am and he was nowhere to be found.

Now, a week later, police say they believe Quinton is dead and his mother is responsible for his death.

They have not yet arrested or charged her and say they want to make sure they have watertight evidence upfront to secure a conviction.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Thursday he does not know where Quinton Simon’s mother Leilani Howell is. She is the prime suspect in her son’s death

Quinton Simon disappeared on October 5. Police think he’s dead, but they haven’t found his body yet

But detectives admitted on Thursday they don’t know where Leilani is.

“I don’t know where she is today,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference.

However, he insisted he doesn’t think she’s a “flight risk.”

Quinton, 18 months, was normally cared for by his grandmother, Billie Jo Howell. She had taken custody of him from his mother.

A week before he disappeared, Leilani was ordered by the state to start paying child support.

She had to pay $150 per month from November 1. The amount would be reduced to $100 if one of her two sons died.

Police have not yet disclosed what evidence they have against her.

One of Quinton’s babysitters, Diana McCarta, said she received a text early that morning, at 4:30 AM, telling her not to come to him that day.

Later that same morning, McCarta received a text from Quinton’s grandmother asking if she’d seen the 20-month-old toddler.

Quinton is pictured with his stepfather, Danny Youngkin, mother Leilani and another boy. They lost custody of him for unknown reasons. He was looked after by his grandmother, but Leilani and Danny reported him missing

“I got a text at 9am saying ‘have you seen Quinton?’ said McCarta.

Babysitter Diana McCarta says she received a ‘strange’ text from Quinton’s stepdad the morning he disappeared saying she didn’t have to take care of him that day

Police in Savannah, Georgia said they were investigating the little boy’s disappearance as a criminal case and no longer a missing person case.

“I’ll go straight to their house and try to help them look, but they wouldn’t. So I’ve been waiting like everyone else.’

Police were then called with Quinton reported missing at 9am.

Since that time, a massive search involving local law enforcement and the FBI has seen dumpsters, drains, and ponds searched along with Simon’s home.

Cell phone records are being analyzed by police who have now determined Quinton’s disappearance is a criminal investigation.

Investigators returned to the house with sniffer dogs on Wednesday, and the Chatham County Police Department says a further update will be made Thursday.