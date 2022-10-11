Georgia pastor’s wife dies a week after being hit in the head by stray bullet

DeKalb County Police have since confirmed that a person was shot in their neighborhood around 12:45 p.m. Oct.

Her husband Mac Ellison was pastor of the nearby Temple of Faith Ministries

Lashunda Heath-Ellison, 50, was hit in the head by a stray bullet while asleep

The wife of a Georgia pastor has died a week after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while she was sleeping in bed.

Lashunda Heath-Ellison became unresponsive by her husband, Pastor Mac Ellison, after he woke up to the sound of what he thought was her snoring.

In fact, a stray bullet from a nearby shooting in their Decatur neighborhood entered the house and went through the head of their bed and into her head.

The DeKalb County Police Department has since confirmed that a person was shot and killed nearby at 12:43 p.m. Oct.

Ellison was the pastor of the Temple of Faith Ministries. Heath-Ellison was a mother of two daughters, Jatisha and Taylor, and a son, Dejuan. She had just celebrated her 50th birthday.

A photo posted online by Ellison wearing his wife’s ring next to his. “My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison got her wings,” Ellison wrote in a tribute online

In the early hours of October 5, Ellison awoke to the sound of his wife breathing heavily. Despite the pastor shaking her, she found herself unresponsive.

At first, Ellison thought his wife was snoring, but when he turned on the lights, he saw that something was wrong. Then he started calling his children.

Two of the couple’s children arrived and helped their father call 911 and roll over their mother, Ellison said.

When handing over her, they discovered “blood everywhere.”

“I just woke up with very heavy breathing. And we saw blood everywhere,” the pastor said, according to… WSB-TV.

The children helped their father take Heath-Ellison to Grady Memorial Hospital.

At the hospital, an X-ray revealed Heath-Ellison had shrapnel near her brain, Ellison said.

When he and the kids got home from the hospital, they found a bullet hole on the outside of their house.

Later, the family also found a hole in the wall created by the stray bullet.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head and stopped here in her sinus,” the pastor said.

In a video posted to Ellison’s Facebook page after his wife’s death, he put her wedding ring back on her finger after it was taken for a hospital scan

On October 10, he took to Facebook to announce that his wife had passed away.

“My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison got her wings,” Ellison wrote in a tribute online.

“Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone, but forever in our hearts.’

In the days following the shooting, Ellison organized for people to gather outside the hospital to pray for his wife’s recovery.

Since the incident, DeKalb County police have said they were notified at 12:43 p.m. on Oct. 5 near the family’s home on the 2300 block of Wilkins Court.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.