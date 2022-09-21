Georgia Mom who sent chilling message before being found dead was found NAKED and burned

Debbie Collier, 59, sent a cryptic message to her daughter before she was found dead by investigators who found her naked and burned

The Georgia mother who sent her daughter a chilling text message before she was found dead in a ravine was naked and had signs of burns on her body.

Debbie Collier, 59, was found on Sept. 11 in a small, steep ravine near a wooded area in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, after sending her daughter $2,385 along with a cryptic message.

“They won’t let me go, I love you, there’s a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” read the Venmo message sent to her daughter, Amanda Bearden, on Sept. 10.

An incident report has revealed that Collier’s body was found by an investigator who saw “a naked woman lying on her back and clutching a small tree with her right hand.”

They also documented “charring of her abdomen” and a burnt blue tarp next to a red tote bag nearby.

Investigators are treating the case as a murder rather than a suicide.

Police have said the disturbing statement Collier sent to her daughter may indicate that there was a violent kidnapping before she was found dead

Bearden, 36, tried to call her mother after receiving the cryptic text, but she did not pick up the cell phone.

It was then that the daughter reported her mother missing to the Clarke County Police Department in Athens.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Murray Kogod said: “Further search resulted in locating the body of a female test subject in an embankment close to where the bag and tarpaulin were located.”

During the investigation, police discovered that on September 10, Collier had rented an SUV and left her at home with only her debit card and driver’s license.

They were able to track the car’s location thanks to the SiriusXM satellite radio — which led them 60 miles north of her home in Athens, Georgia.

Collier’s body was then tragically found in a nearby ravine off the highway where the vehicle was discovered on US 441 near Victory Home Lane.

The mother’s devastated family was notified as authorities began investigating the cause of death. Images show how researchers comb the place where her body was found, reports report Now Habersham.

A coroner will perform an autopsy.

Debbie, who married her husband Steve in 2013, worked for many years as a front office manager at Carriage House Realty in Athens.

Steve said he last saw his wife at 9 p.m. the night before she disappeared on Sept. 9.

Investigators and police cars seen where the body was found on September 11