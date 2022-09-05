Georgia May Jagger and skateboarder boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick spark MARRIAGE rumours

<!–

Georgia May Jagger and Cambryan Sedlick hinted at something more than a casual romance as they ventured into Los Angeles on Sunday.

The couple, who have been dating for a little over a year, wore matching rings on their respective fingers as they ran errands in the California coast.

Georgia, 30, the daughter of Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger, looked relaxed in a deep-patterned T-shirt and casual patterned trousers as she picked up some groceries.

Curious: Georgia May Jagger (L) and Cambryan Sedlick (R) hinted at something more than casual romance as they ventured into Los Angeles on Sunday

She added to her look with a pair of chunky black shoes, while red-framed glasses seemed to be her only other standout accessory.

As they drove through Los Angeles later that day, both revealed what appeared to be matching solid tires, with Sedlick’s striking as he dropped his arm from the open driver’s window.

The relationship between Georgia and Sedlick was first reported in July last year.

Calm: Georgia looked relaxed in a deep patterned T-shirt and casual patterned trousers as she picked up some groceries

Finishing touch: She added a pair of chunky black shoes to her look, while red-framed glasses seemed to be her only other standout accessory

New Man: Georgia’s Relationship With Skateboarder Sedlick Was First Reported Last July

As he made his career as a skateboarder, he recently said, “I want to keep doing this and renting. I would like to be able to get a savings account up and running in the long run.’

She was previously in a relationship with restaurateur Louis Levy, 31, but the couple “quietly broke up.”

“They loved living together in New York, but when Georgia decided to split her time between there and LA, it put a strain on the relationship that turned out to be too much,” said a friend at the time of their breakup.

Don’t mind me, but Georgia was hard to miss during her performance in Los Angeles on Sunday

Accessory: Georgia wore a ring on her wedding finger while shopping in California

“Louis has two restaurants in New York, so that’s where he must be. It’s his house.’

Georgia left Britain to move in with her then boyfriend, Louis Levy, in the United States.

She left London for New York in 2019 and moved to the Big Apple to be with her restaurant beau.