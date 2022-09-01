Georgia May Jagger, 30, cosies up to new boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick, 22, in London

<!–

It seems that Georgia May Jagger and her new skater boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick are getting better and better.

The pair enjoyed some quality time together, heading to London for a fun pottery date on Tuesday.

Georgia, 30, shared a series of snaps on Instagram with fans from the get-go, sharing a sweet snap of herself cuddling with her husband, 22.

‘Surprise pottery date’: Georgia May Jagger, 30, socializing with new boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick, 22, on Tuesday as they enjoyed an art class in London

‘Surprise pottery date. My first try will definitely do it again,” Georgia captioned the message.

The model looked chic in a light pink T-shirt and black pants, with her blond locks in pigtails.

Cambryan, a Texas native, kept it casual and cool in a black tee and jeans, with a navy cap.

In January, the couple flew to a beachfront location to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Georgia May is the daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall and she is said to have a fortune of over £14 million.

Her relationship with Sedlick was first reported in July last year.

He started a career as a skateboarder and said, ‘I want to keep doing this and renting. I would like to be able to get a savings account up and running in the long run.’

Going strong: In January, the couple flew to a beachfront location to celebrate her 30th birthday

She was previously in a relationship with restaurateur Louis Levy, 31, but the couple “quietly broke up.”

“They loved living together in New York, but when Georgia decided to split her time between there and LA, it put a strain on the relationship that turned out to be too much,” said a friend at the time of their breakup.

“Louis has two restaurants in New York, so that’s where he must be. It’s his house.’

Georgia left Britain to move in with her then boyfriend, Louis Levy, in the United States.

She left London for New York in 2019 and moved to the Big Apple to be with her restaurant beau.