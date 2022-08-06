Georgia Love trolled for looking like a ’94-year-old grandmother’

Georgia Love feels like a million bucks in her conservative floral swimsuit and she won’t be told otherwise.

The former bachelor, 33, was embarrassed Friday when a man said she needed “a more flattering swimsuit” when she shared a photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit.

Replying to one of her messages, the troll wrote, ‘Omg, get yourself some nice bathing suits. You look like my 94-year-old grandmother.’

Georgia Love, 33, (pictured) fired back at an online troll who said her floral swimsuits made her look like a ‘grandmother’

“You need a more flattering bathing suit,” he added.

Georgia wasn’t one to waver her confidence, but Georgia shared the despicable post with her Instagram followers, firing back: “Imagine being trolled for wearing a piece.

“Also, don’t forget to remind me that when I’m 94, if I still look like this, I’m fucking killing it.”

It comes as the reality TV star enjoys a vacation in Italy with her husband Lee Elliot.

Pictured with husband Lee Elliott

The lovebirds packed up on the PDA for their adoring followers on Thursday, sharing a photo of themselves canoodling shamelessly in front of a breathtaking sunset.

Lee, 40, also shared a photo of the lovebirds leaning against each other as they sat down to have a drink with their wedding rings on display.

The couple, who tied the knot early last year, started their honeymoon in Spain two weeks ago and have been documenting the trip on their social media ever since.

Georgia recently revealed to: The Daily Telegraph she was grateful for the fame the Bachelorette brought her when it helped launch her Georgia Elliott Sleepwear brand, which she founded in 2020.

“Having a large audience on social media has been a huge help in kick-starting Georgia Elliott. I had that platform to see it in many eyes from day one,” she said.

She went on to explain that the decision to launch her own nightwear brand was an easy one, because “pyjamas are my favorite thing that I’ve always loved.”

Georgia added that her love of pajamas is so strong that she puts them on the “second” she comes home from work.

“Home is where I can be myself, relax and wear my pajamas full time,” she explained.

Georgia rose to fame on The Bachelorette Australia in 2016, where she found love with Lee.

The two have since been married and bought their first home together this year.