Georgia Love reveals the sentimental gift her mum gave her before passing away from cancer

Georgia Love has opened up about the special gift her late mother gave her before she died, which she cherishes every day.

In a Q&A with The Daily Telegraph Over the weekend, the 33-year-old former Bachelorette star listed several items she has in her home, including a ring gifted to her by her mother, Belinda Love, as a teenager.

“My late mother gave me this ring when I was 17 and went abroad alone for the first time,” Georgia said.

“It was a gift my father gave her before they got married. It has held such a special place in my heart since she gave it to me, but even more so since she passed away.”

Belinda died of pancreatic cancer in October 2016, a month after her 60th birthday, and just a day after The Bachelorette’s finale aired.

Georgia Elliott Sleepwear co-founder said she also has a sweet photo of her mother “grinning from ear to ear with cocktail in hand.”

“She was my best friend and I miss her every day,” she continued.

Georgia previously discussed how to deal with the “negativity of the Internet” and her mother’s death.

The former Channel Seven presenter said Belinda had given her sound advice to help her through difficult times.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the negativity of the internet, let alone after the two years we’ve had with Covid,” Georgia said. Yahoo! lifestyle in May.

“There’s so much anger and sadness around us and I think the most important thing we can do is make sure we rely on the people around us.”

“I know my mother would certainly continue to give me that advice.”