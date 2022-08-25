Georgia Love reveals her sleeping hack for flying economy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Georgia Love has revealed her sleep trick for getting a good night’s sleep while flying economy.

The former Bachelorette star, 33, lit up her followers on Thursday when she posted a video to Instagram featuring her essential flight tip.

Georgia showed she was wearing a face mask while sitting in an economy seat on an airplane, then pulled the sides of her headrest forward.

The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love (Pictured) Revealed Her Flying Economy Sleep Hack

This allowed Georgia to sleep easily without her head rolling from side to side, as she demonstrated as she pulled down her eye mask that read “in your dreams.”

Georgia captioned the video: ‘I was years old today…. when I found out that many of you don’t know this?!’

The pajama mogul is definitely the one to ask for when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep after turning her Bachelorette fame into a nightwear empire.

The former Bachelorette star, 33, lit up her followers on Thursday when she posted a video to Instagram featuring her essential flight tip

Just a few weeks ago, she said that one of the benefits of her appearance on the dating show was that she had a pre-existing audience to market her Georgia Elliott Sleepwear brand, which she founded in 2020.

“Having a large audience on social media has been a huge help in kick-starting Georgia Elliott. I had that platform to see it in many eyes from day one,” she said.

She went on to explain that the decision to launch her own sleepwear brand was an easy one, because “pyjamas are my favorite thing that I’ve always loved.”

She showed she was wearing a face mask while sitting in an economy seat on an airplane, then pulled the sides of her headrest forward

This allowed Georgia to sleep easily without her head rolling from side to side

Georgia added that her love of pajamas is so strong that she puts them on the “second” she comes home from work.

“Home is where I can be myself, relax and wear my pajamas full time,” she explained.

Georgia rose to fame on The Bachelorette Australia in 2016, where she found love with now-husband, plumber Lee Elliott, 40.

The pajama magnate is definitely the one to ask for when it comes to a good night’s sleep

The two have since been married and bought their first home together this year.

They managed to leave early this month for their highly anticipated honeymoon in Capri.

The lovebirds documented the trip on Instagram for their followers as they packed up on the PDA.