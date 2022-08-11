Georgia Love proudly shows off her melasma in a candid makeup-free selfie during her holiday in Greece

<!–

Former Bachelorette star Georgia Love shared a candid makeup-free selfie while on vacation in Greece, revealing her battle with melasma.

The 33-year-old posed in a bikini from her hotel room in Santorini and said the heat is causing her skin condition.

It comes after Georgia fell back on trolls after being told she looked like a “grandmother” in her favorite floral swimsuits while on vacation in Europe.

“And melasma is caused by heat (not just direct sun exposure) and hormones — if you’re on the pill, it definitely gets worse,” Georgia said.

Georgia said a team of skin specialists from Australia are helping her take care of her skin abroad and added: ‘When I get home I’ll share updates on what we’re doing to get it back under control after this trip!’

Melasma is a common skin condition where brown spots appear on the face due to things like hormonal changes and sun exposure.

It can be treated with skin lightening creams.

Georgia immediately responded to the response she’d received in recent weeks, writing, “Getting rid of the negativity of people saying I look like a grandma because I don’t wear string bikinis.”

She added hashtags including, “Haters gonna hate.”

Georgia was embarrassed Friday when a man said she needed ‘a more flattering bathing suit’ when she shared a photo of herself in a yellow bathing suit

Georgia’s stylish two-piece featured a frilly one-shoulder top and high-waisted bottoms.

She flaunted a golden tan and had her dark locks tied back from her face.

He wrote: ‘Omg, buy some nice bathing suits. You look like my 94-year-old grandmother.’

“You need a more flattering bathing suit,” he added.

Georgia wasn’t one to waver her confidence, but Georgia shared the despicable post with her Instagram followers, firing back: “Imagine being trolled for wearing a piece.

“And don’t forget to remind me that when I’m 94, if I still look like this, I’m fucking killing it.”