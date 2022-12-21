Georgia Love discovers her car was towed after she parked in a clearway

<!–

Georgia Love found herself in a predicament less than a week before Christmas.

The former bachelorette, 34, returned to her car in Melbourne on Tuesday to find it had been towed away.

She explained on Instagram that she accidentally parked her vehicle in a clearing and that she had no choice but to pay to collect it from the impound lot.

With the help of her friend Stephanie Anderson, she retrieved the car from the tow yard and drowned their sorrows in a nearby bar.

“All it took was for her car to be towed and a final blow to the impound,” Stephanie said on Instagram of the experience.

It comes after Georgia spoke out about her past scandals and how she managed to move past them with the help of her husband Lee Elliott.

So told the former Seven reporter Yahoo! Lifestyle in May, she tries not to listen to the “negativity of the internet” when she’s in the middle of the news cycle.

She also spoke about her mother Belinda’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2016, revealing the advice her late mother would have given her during difficult times.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the negativity of the internet, let alone after the two years we’ve had with Covid,” Georgia said.

“There is so much anger and sadness and I think the most important thing we can do is make sure we lean on those around us. I’m sure my mother would always give me that advice.”

She said she tries not to be put off by negative comments from trolls, adding that Lee had been her rock for the past few months.

“The first year of marriage, I’m sure for a lot of people, has brought a lot of challenges, but I’ve been so lucky to have had him by my side through it,” she said.