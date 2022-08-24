Georgia local TV station fires its longtime political commentator after anti-Trump rant

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A longtime political commentator has been fired from a Georgia TV station after commenting on former President Donald Trump’s appearance, noting that his “looming orange face” could continue to influence voters.

Political analyst Bill Crane was found to have “crossed a line” by TV executives at Atlanta’s WSB-TV when he made the comments on Sunday, and the station announced Monday that they would no longer have Crane on their broadcasts.

Ray Carter, vice president and general manager of WSB-TV, said Crane was fired after the comments because they are “not consistent with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting and analysis.”

“As a result, we are ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately,” Carter concluded.

Political analyst Bill Crane was fired by Georgia local broadcaster WSB-TV after making a comment about Trump’s ‘looming orange face’ during a clip about voter fraud

Crane spoke about the investigation into Trump’s attempts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia and a judge’s decision to delay Senator Lindsey Graham’s testimony

Crane joked about the incident on Facebook, but also admitted he used a “poor choice of words” on the broadcast

After his resignation was announced, Crane facebook to explain the incident, and stuck to his comments, but admitted that they “could have been a bit more PC.”

He said part of the reason he’s been able to do his job for so long is because “I call out the hard balls and strikes on both sides, and try to do this with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun and tongue in cheek.’

Crane explained that he was discussing a judge’s decision to postpone Senator Lindsey Graham’s testimony before a grand jury in connection with the ongoing investigation into Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The political analyst, who has worked at the station since 2006, went on to say that he “offered that it is part of the Democratic Party’s strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, and to keep his orange face big.” to keep getting bigger. Rise of democratic basic voters.’

He revealed that his comments were followed by outraged “calls to the switchboard, as well as posts, texts and emails on social media.”

Crane said he had previously referred to Trump as “The Orange Man” during broadcasts, but executives felt this was a step too far for Crane.

Prior to WSB-TV and WSB radio, Crane provided political analysis for 11Alive from 2000 to 2006. He also writes a syndicated news column, “One Man’s Opinion,” which can be found in many local Atlanta newspapers.

He also took a look at those celebrating his resignation and said: ‘for the Trump Nation people who will enjoy this day, be careful with the grave dancing, we’ve had a lot of rain, you could fall, twist an ankle or worse. …’

Crane, who calls himself a ‘proud son of the south’, concluded by saying that this would not be the end of his career, saying ‘hopefully my voice will just move, rather than disappear’, but that ‘the time will tell. ‘