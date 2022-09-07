Georgia Kousoulou reveals how fiancé Tommy saved her during battle with postnatal depression

Georgia Kousoulou has spoken out about how her fiancé Tommy Mallet saved her as she struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her son.

The former TOWIE star, 30, welcomed Brody with her businessman beau, 29, in May last year.

The reality star also shares how she struggled with her weight gain after the arrival of her firstborn.

Intervention: Georgia Kousoulou has spoken out about how her fiancé Tommy Mallet saved her as she struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her son.

She admitted she was overwhelmed with guilt and shame for not feeling an emotional connection right away — Georgia explained how her depression and her inability to form a loving bond with her baby left her an emotional wreck at first.

She said candidly to Giovanna, “When I held Brody I was told I would have this instant bond, I didn’t understand. I looked at him and loved him, but I didn’t have that ‘I’m a mother, I know what to do.

“I really thought it would happen and this would be an incredible experience. I sat there one day and went to the bathroom because my house is full of people and I felt I couldn’t be sad.’

New Mom: Opening on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast – the reality star also shared how she struggled with her weight gain after the arrival of her firstborn

She added: “I remember sitting there thinking, ‘Why is everyone so happy with this kid and I’m not? I’m just after the birth of this amazing baby – why am I not happy?!’

Georgia went on to say that she tried to hide her feelings from partner Tommy, but he sensed something was wrong and carried out an intervention.

Speaking about the moment everything changed, she recalled, “I was downstairs after that and my midwife was there, my mom was there and Tommy said, ‘Georgia isn’t happy, something’s going on.’

Candid: Talking about her post-pregnancy body, she said, “I remember looking in the mirror while I was pregnant, holding my belly like I was pregnant. But the difference was that I had a child and a scar. I thought why am I not like that?

“At the time I thought what had he (Tommy) done and I was so mad, but it was the best thing he did and I burst into tears.

“And that was it – I said all my emotions for the first time and I immediately felt better.”

The Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps star went on to say that she felt like a bad person for not feeling an immediate bond with her toddler son and also felt “embarrassed” that she wasn’t “maternal.”

She said: ‘No one ever talked about the hard times, everyone always tells you the good things, when it happened to me – I didn’t feel those rainbows and that happiness, so I thought it was me.

Concerns: Georgia went on to say she tried to hide her feelings from partner Tommy, but he sensed something was wrong and performed an intervention

“I don’t know why women have to feel like they have all their shit together. And that’s how I felt – I was ashamed that I felt that way.

“Honestly, I thought I was the only one who felt this way because nobody told me about it.”

She added: “I felt like Tommy would even judge me. I was ashamed of him, so when he did it for me, that was it. I literally burst into tears.’

The reality star went on to admit how naive she was when it came to being pregnant and urged women to stop putting pressure on other women during pregnancy.

Emotionally: Of her fiancé, Georgia said, “I was ashamed of him, so when he did it for me, that was it. I literally burst into tears’

She explained: Throughout my pregnancy, people kept saying ‘you’re going back, you’re going back.’ I wish they didn’t say that.'”

“I would encourage men and women to stop saying that.

“I saw these photos on Instagram of girls coming out of the hospital with six packs.

“When I got out of the hospital and still looked pregnant, I thought this was weird.”

Georgia’s first scan showed Brody was in a breech presentation, so she opted for a cesarean section in favor of the water birth she had planned.

Tough times: The reality star admitted how naive she was when it came to being pregnant and urged women to stop putting pressure on other women

About her post-pregnancy body, she said, “I remember looking in the mirror while I was pregnant and holding my belly like I was pregnant. But the difference was that I had a child and a scar. I thought why am I not like that?

“It really touched me, I didn’t understand. I remember crying. I didn’t look like myself. I remember crying and I remember looking at my stomach – the stretch marks were really bad – the scar looked angry and my hormones were all over the place.

“I remember I was in my pajamas and I didn’t want to look or show it to anyone and then after talking about it with my mom for a few days, there was a shift and I was glad I had a baby got. It took a month or so.

She added: ‘I definitely had postpartum depression. I really struggled – the weight didn’t help because I didn’t look like myself. I could see myself, but I didn’t look like myself.’