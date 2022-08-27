Georgia Kousoulou looks glamorous at Danielle Armstrong’s country estate wedding

<!–

Her close friend and fellow ex-TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong got married on Saturday at the Sopwell House estate in Hertfordshire.

And while Danielle herself hasn’t revealed details of the day yet, her boyfriend Georgia Kousoulou shared a glamorous photo from the wedding as she posed in her dress.

The TV personality and mother of one, 31, looked stylish in a ruffled green backless number in the image posted to her Instagram, with the big house visible in the background.

Stunning: TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou looked glamorous in a ruffled green backless dress posing at Danielle Armstrong’s wedding at the estate on Saturday

She wowed in the sheer maxi dress with halter neck design and layered ruffles and paired with a gold back and matching stilettos.

Wearing her long blonde locks in a low fringe with loose tendrils around her face, Georgia opted for a typically glamorous makeup look.

The beauty wrote in the caption: ‘Our beautiful @daniellearmstrong88 is married! Wow what a beautiful bride ❤️ what a beautiful couple.. ️

‘Dream dress @sophiebrookefleck, thank you so much, I’m obsessed!’

Congratulations: Danielle married best friend of 22 years Tom Edney this weekend at the idyllic Sopwell House in Hertfordshire (pictured together)

Danielle married her best friend of 22 Tom Edney this weekend at the idyllic Sopwell House in Hertfordshire.

The star, 34, was seen arriving at the venue on Thursday in a white sun dress alongside her boyfriend and bridesmaid Ferne McCann.

Danielle and Tom, the parents of daughter Orla, two, have known each other since they were children and fell in love in 2019 after a string of failed romances for the reality star.

Here comes the bride: The 34-year-old star arrived at the venue on Thursday in a white sundress next to her boyfriend and bridesmaid Ferne McCann

She gushed about their romance in June in a sweet Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself with Tom and writing: ‘Know each other since we were 11 and think we’re getting married in a few months.’

It was in March 2020 that Danielle announced that she was engaged to Tom – her best friend of 22 years.

The blonde beauty, who was expecting her first child at the time, shared the happy news on Instagram during the couple’s romantic babymoon in Dubai.

Showing off her sparkly ring in a series of beloved snaps, the mum wrote: ‘Now feel the happiest girl in the world…I SAY YES ️ #imengaged.’ [sic]

Fun times: Earlier this summer Danielle enjoyed a wild four day bachelorette party in Mykonos with her best friends

The Danni Boutique owner looked at her Instagram Stories and was delighted when she gushed, ‘So…I said yes!

“You’ve actually done very well. I actually felt sick from the boat, I didn’t know what to do!

“Are you excited to marry me?” she asked her partner, before declaring, “Mrs. Edney becomes!’

The previous September, the star confirmed that she had found love again with her childhood sweetheart, shortly after she split from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Daniel Spiller.

Before starting a relationship with Tom, the fitness enthusiast divorced Herne Bay footballer Daniel in August 2019.

Danielle was previously in a relationship with businessman James Lock, 35, with whom she was in a relationship from 2014 to 2016.