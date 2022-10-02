Georgia May Jagger shows off her model details in purple mini dress as she poses for photoshoot

<!–

Georgia May Jagger looked out of this world when she modeled a range of daring dresses in a photo shoot for Found and Vision magazine.

The 30-year-old model put on a leggy show in a purple metallic mini dress, which she paired with matching gloves and a fuzzy scarf for added drama.

Another photo showed Mick Jagger’s daughter in a shimmery red dress, which accentuated her impressive cleavage, and showed off a high slit.

Incredible: Georgia May Jagger looked out of this world as she modeled a range of daring dresses in a photoshoot for Found and Vision magazine

She also stood out in an emerald green number adorned with delicate feathers and flashy bone.

One last look showed the stately stunner in a black form-fitting dress, which hung from her slim figure, and with gold detailing on the collar.

Her blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls and parted on the sides to fall over her shoulders.

Red hot: A photo showed Mick Jagger’s daughter in a shimmery red dress, which accentuated her impressive plunging neckline, and showed off a high slit

Good looks: She also stood out in an emerald green number adorned with delicate feathers and flashy lots of leg

Her makeup was done by makeup artist Sarah Reygate, who opted for a dramatic smoky eye look, with a swipe of bold red lipstick.

Georgia was styled by magazine editor-in-chief Karen Clarkson and photographed by Matthew Huston.

It comes after Georgie attended Paris Fashion Week last week, accompanied by her mom Jerry Hall.

Pose! A last look showed the stately stunner in a black form-fitting dress, which hung from her slender figure, and with gold detailing on the collar.

The mother and daughter duo were seen cuddling as they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Saint Laurent show.

Former model Jerry, 66, looked younger than her years in a devious black fishtail dress that hugged her incredible figure.

She wrapped herself warmly in the evenings in a long fur coat with a striking large collar.

Stunning: Her blonde locks were styled in voluminous curls and parted on the side to fall over her shoulders

Flawless: Her makeup was done by makeup artist Sarah Reygate, who opted for a dramatic smoky eye look, with a swipe of bold red lipstick

Jerry looked youthful and sported a radiant makeup palette, including a swipe of bold red lipstick.

She brought her luscious blonde locks into waves as they slid down her shoulders through a side part.

Jerry added a pair of drop silver metal earrings, as well as oversized sunglasses in black shades.

Sensational: It comes after Georgie attended Paris Fashion Week last week, accompanied by her mom Jerry Hall

Meanwhile, daughter Georgie showed off her figure in tight spandex pants.

The blonde beauty paired the striking ensemble with a black motorcycle jacket that she zipped up.

The edgy coat was adorned with feathers, while she completed her frame with a pair of dazzling silver strappy heels.

The blonde beauty opted for a natural makeup look and let her locks fall to her shoulders as she snuggled up to her famous mother.

The mother and daughter caused a storm as they trudged their belongings through the streets of Paris in sky-high heels.

The pair were seen beaming outside the Eiffel Tower where the runway show was held.