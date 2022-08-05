Georgia Home Depot thief is the spitting image of Bradley Cooper
A star is born! Georgia PD hunts for thief who spats image of Bradley Cooper after ‘sneaking rotary laser from Home Depot store’
The Georgia Police Department is on the hunt for a thief who resembles actor Bradley Cooper.
When the Henry County Police Department put out a call for help in tracking down the thief, many were quick to point out that the suspect was a dead letter for the Oscar-nominated actor.
Others used the doppelganger’s appearance to joke that Cooper was method-acting or struggling to make ends meet, as the police post received nearly 500 comments on Facebook in the past week.
“You know times are tough when Braddley has to steal,” wrote Facebook user Brooke Adams.
While many took the opportunity to joke to the police that Cooper was the suspect they were looking for, others couldn’t resist making puns about the A Star Is Born actor.
Bradley Cooper steals? He’s really far from the shallows now,” wrote Facebook user Adam Veatch.
Jeremy Gonzalez, another Facebook user, wrote: ‘It must be hard…keep it so hardcore.’
Fellow Facebook user Mary Kethyrn Jenkins chimed in to suggest that the suspect was just Cooper staying in character for his next project.
‘Bradley Cooper really said’ [it] up for this role,” Jenkins wrote.
Tom Sanford, another Facebook user, joked, “Bradley Cooper pulled a Wynona Ryder,” referring to the Stranger Things actor’s 2001 violations of the law for shoplifting.
The Hangover actor is currently busy on the set of his latest film, Maestro, in which he stars as famed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein.
He was spotted in New York City last Saturday with Vogue editor Anna Wintour at his home, the day before his girlfriend Huma Abedin’s birthday.