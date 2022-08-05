Georgia Home Depot thief is the spitting image of Bradley Cooper 

The Georgia Police Department is on the hunt for a thief who resembles actor Bradley Cooper.

Police said the suspect, who bears a striking resemblance to a heavier Cooper, was caught stealing a rotating laser from a Home Depot in McDonough on July 23.

When the Henry County Police Department put out a call for help in tracking down the thief, many were quick to point out that the suspect was a dead letter for the Oscar-nominated actor.

Others used the doppelganger’s appearance to joke that Cooper was method-acting or struggling to make ends meet, as the police post received nearly 500 comments on Facebook in the past week.

“You know times are tough when Braddley has to steal,” wrote Facebook user Brooke Adams.

The Henry County Police Department has sent a message to help track down the thief (left), who bears a striking resemblance to Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper (right)

The suspect stole a rotating laser from a Home Depot in McDonough on July 23

Many were quick to joke that the suspect in the case was the A Star is Born actor

While many took the opportunity to joke to the police that Cooper was the suspect they were looking for, others couldn’t resist making puns about the A Star Is Born actor.

Bradley Cooper steals? He’s really far from the shallows now,” wrote Facebook user Adam Veatch.

Jeremy Gonzalez, another Facebook user, wrote: ‘It must be hard…keep it so hardcore.’

Fellow Facebook user Mary Kethyrn Jenkins chimed in to suggest that the suspect was just Cooper staying in character for his next project.

‘Bradley Cooper really said’ [it] up for this role,” Jenkins wrote.

Tom Sanford, another Facebook user, joked, “Bradley Cooper pulled a Wynona Ryder,” referring to the Stranger Things actor’s 2001 violations of the law for shoplifting.

The police post received nearly 500 comments, with many poking fun at the doppelganger

Cooper (pictured) has not publicly commented on his look-alike

Despite the mountain of jokes about the doppelganger, Cooper hasn’t commented on his look-alike

The Hangover actor is currently busy on the set of his latest film, Maestro, in which he stars as famed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein.

He was spotted in New York City last Saturday with Vogue editor Anna Wintour at his home, the day before his girlfriend Huma Abedin’s birthday.