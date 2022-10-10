Georgia high school football star, 18, is shot dead in mall parking lot: Two teenagers are arrested

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the death of a Georgia high school football player who was gunned down in a shopping center parking lot last week.

Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed in a Dave & Buster’s parking lot outside the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville on Oct. 5 after an altercation with two others.

Police arrested Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, in South Carolina two days later. The two are both from Lawrenceville.

“Detectives are still investigating the motive behind this incident. It appears that the suspects and victim knew each other and when they ran into each other in the parking lot there was an altercation and then the shooting,” Gwinnett Police said. . said in a statement.

DeWitt was on a date with his girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, at the time of his death. In a 911 call, Reidling can be heard screaming in the background.

“I was with Dave & Buster, I heard people screaming, I look to the right and I see someone lying,” said one person in a 911 call obtained by Fox News. “I’ve never seen anything like it, man.”

Bryan and Richardson were charged with malice and felony murder. The two were also charged with possession of weapons and aggravated assault

The duo will be extradited from Anderson County to Gwinnett County on October 10.

A candlelight vigil for DeWitt was held Sunday night as nearly a hundred people gathered to honor the Jefferson High School student.

“Absolutely the worst day of my life,” Dawn Erwitt, Elijah’s mother, told Fox News. “His life came to a complete standstill in seconds.”

Despite the loss of their son, Dawn and her husband Craig have forgiven his alleged killers.

Forgiveness is for the forgiving,” Craig told Fox News. “We don’t want the hate in this household.”

Reidling mourned her boyfriend for over four years in a heartfelt tribute days after he died in front of her.

“They say you can’t doubt God, but damn it,” Reidling wrote. I never thought I would have to write this. Honey, I know you couldn’t help it, but damn it, why did you leave me.

“We had so much planned and so much to look forward to, I just don’t understand. I don’t think I’ll ever understand. None of this is real to me anymore, so I feel like I’m stuck.”

She concluded: ‘Elijah was a light, he was not a man of many words, but in every room he walked into, he made his presence. He has made me a stronger person. he made me want to get better. He made me so proud to be his girlfriend.”

Reidling later said that Elijah would want everyone to accept his death and move on.

It is unclear why Elijah was shot. His family sets up a scholarship to honor his life. In the photo: Elijah with a baby

Elijah’s family called him a “shining star” and has a… fundraiser to organize a fair in commemoration.

“We are working on an idea to honor Elijah and keep his memory alive and recognize that in the coming months there will be many needs for friends and family of the DeWitts that you can directly influence,” wrote GoFundMe organizer Peter Miano.

On October 10, the campaign raised more than $40,000 from its $60,000 goal.

A funeral service will be held in Jefferson Church in honor of Elijah on Wednesday, October 12 at 6:00 PM.