Georgia Harrison parades her toned abs in a skimpy bikini and baggy jeans while with friends in LA

The businessman was killed instantly last month when his car plunged into a ravine in Turkey, in a crash that seriously injured his on-off lover Yazmin Oukhellou, 28.

And on Tuesday — a week after Jake’s funeral in Essex — Georgia Harrison, 27, was seen for the first time since her ex-boyfriend’s death, parading her toned abs in a skimpy bikini and baggy jeans, as she took off. was in LA with friends.

The former Love Island star looked strikingly gloomy as she strolled by in her brown triangle bikini top and heavily worn jeans.

Fashionista: Georgia Harrison, 27, was seen on Tuesday for the first time since her ex’s death parading her toned abs in a skimpy bikini and baggy jeans while out with friends in LA

Georgia’s swimwear had curvy details in the halter straps, and she made sure to show the tie sides of her bikini bottom.

The reality star stepped out in a pair of chunky white platform sneakers, with pretty flashes of turquoise.

Georgia lugged her belongings in a dark brown crocodile-skin handbag, draped the long silver chain strap over her shoulder, and wore a double-layered necklace and gold bracelet.

She fashioned her blond locks into relaxed curls, with her bangs framing her features elegantly.

Gloomy: The former Love Island star looked remarkably gloomy during the outing

Out and about: she strolled by in her brown bikini top and worn jeans

Flash of color: The reality star stepped out in a pair of chunky white platform sneakers, with pretty flashes of turquoise

Georgia’s LA outing comes a month after she admitted her “regret” about posting a tribute in the wake of Jake McLean’s death, which revealed they had been in a romantic relationship.

The former Love Island star thanked Jake for always “loving” her in an Instagram post dedicated to the Essex businessman following his untimely passing.

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou, 28, who was a passenger when Jake crashed in Turkey and was forced to “break her trapped arm” to survive the horror smash, admitted she was “upset” after reading Georgia’s upload, and ‘wish she hadn’t posted them.’

Details: Georgia’s swimwear had curvy details in the halter straps and she made sure to show the tie sides of her bikini bottom

Layered look: Georgia also brought a tight blazer for a change of temperature

A moment of relief: Georgia excited about two puppies out with the pack

A Georgia spokesperson at the time confirmed to MailOnline that she and Jake had had a “serious relationship” in the past, and she shared the tribute while “in a state of shock and sheer grief.”

They said: ‘I can confirm that Georgia and Jake had a serious relationship in the past and were still in regular contact during his tragic accident, so Jake’s death came as a huge shock to her.

“Georgia now regrets making her feelings around Jake’s death so public, but at the time of posting she was in a state of shock and sheer grief.

“She respects the request of Jake’s family and loved one to mourn his death in private and has no further comment on the matter.”

Stylish: Georgia carried her belongings in a dark brown crocodile leather handbag and draped the long silver chain strap over her shoulder

Details: She also wore a double-layered necklace and gold bracelet

Gone again: Georgia climbed four by four into her friend’s four by four after the dog walk

Georgia’s message, which she shared on July 7, read: “Thank you for giving me the confidence to love myself, thank you for always taking care of me, thank you for loving me, but most of all, thank you for being my mukka.” are even in my way girl days.

‘333 will always be my number to you and the way the world lost you will haunt me forever because it makes no sense. RIP Jake, you lit up a room and everyone you met couldn’t help but love you.’

Regular TOWIE shared the tribute along with photos of himself and Jake, who died when he was just 33 years old.

Beauty: While she was being wheeled away, the reality star shielded her eyes with oversized shades

Out with friends: Georgia was driven through LA by her friend

Yazmin said of Georgia’s Instagram post, “I think Jake and Georgia have had the occasional sexual relationship.

“I don’t think they’ve ever been together. But it was disturbing to read. I wish she hadn’t posted them and I’m not sure why she did.

“Still, I think grief can really affect people. I don’t want to get into name-calling with anyone else—it’s hard enough to deal with it all.”

Healthy outing: Georgia went with her friends for a quick dog walk

Time to go: the two friends got into the Mercedes together

Yazmin has been called an ‘angel’ by doctors after he survived the crash in which Jake’s Mercedes plunged 70 feet off a mountain in Turkey that has become a ‘notorious place’ for accidents.

After the tragic car accident, Yazmin shared how she had to deliberately break her own arm to survive the accident that killed her boyfriend.

She desperately tried to save Jake’s life, but he was pronounced dead while she was taken to the hospital with a severed wound. artery and nerve in her right arm.

The reality star is now dealing with the post-traumatic stress of such an accident.

‘She was in shock’: Last month, Georgia admitted she was ‘regret’ about posting a tribute in the wake of Jake McLean’s death, revealing they had been in a romantic relationship

‘I wish she hadn’t posted them’: Yazmin Oukhellou, who was a passenger when Jake crashed in Turkey, admitted she was ‘upset’ after reading Georgia’s upload

Yazmin said: ‘The doctors called me an angel, a miracle, because it is a notorious place and people have never survived. Now I wonder how the hell my partner died while I survived? It has made me look at life very differently.

“I definitely need therapy for a while and I’m going to try clinical treatment as well. I know this will stay with me forever, I need to take it easy.’

Jake rose to fame after dating Lauren Goodger, 35, in 2012, with the former TOWIE star saying she was “out of words” in the days following his death.