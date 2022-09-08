Georgia Harrison flaunts her incredible figure in a green printed dress at a swanky shoe launch

Georgia Harrison looked stunning on Wednesday as she arrived at the Steve Madden launch for his latest range of shoes at the famous Wild Club Mayfair hot spot.

The former Love Island star, 27, showed off her figure in a fitted dress adorned with a dragon print as she headed to the glitzy event.

Georgia’s frock boasted a high neckline and keyhole detail as well as a thigh-high slit that flashed a glimpse of her toned legs.

Carrying the color story in her accessories, the stunner wore her gear in emerald green heels that she paired with mint acrylic earrings.

She accentuated her features with a hint of makeup and slicked her blonde locks back into a chic bun.

Inspired by rock and roll and its New York roots, the brand aims to provide trendy women and men with an outlet to express their individuality, innovative, daring and inspiring.

Notable fans include Hayley Bieber, Nicola Peltz, Paris Hilton, Olivia Wilde and Gwen Stefani.

Fellow reality star AJ Bunker, 28, also appeared, leaving little to the imagination in a semi-sheer bodysuit.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of striking silver heels as she posed for the cameras up a storm.

The outing comes after Georgia admitted her “regrets” about posting a tribute in the wake of Jake McLean’s death, revealing that they had been in a romantic relationship.

The former Love Island star thanked Jake for always “loving” her in an Instagram post dedicated to the Essex businessman following his untimely passing.

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou, 28, who was a passenger when Jake crashed in Turkey and was forced to “break her trapped arm” to survive the horror smash, admitted she was “upset” after reading Georgia’s upload, and ‘wish she hadn’t posted them.’

A Georgia spokesperson at the time confirmed to MailOnline that she and Jake had had a “serious relationship” in the past, and she shared the tribute while “in a state of shock and sheer grief.”

They said: ‘I can confirm that Georgia and Jake had a serious relationship in the past and were still in regular contact during his tragic accident, so Jake’s death came as a huge shock to her.

“Georgia now regrets making her feelings around Jake’s death so public, but at the time of posting she was in a state of shock and sheer grief.

“She respects the request of Jake’s family and loved one to mourn his death in private and has no further comment on the matter.”

Georgia’s message, which she shared on July 7, read: “Thank you for giving me the confidence to love myself, thank you for always taking care of me, thank you for loving me, but most of all, thank you for being my mukka.” are even in my way girl days.

‘333 will always be my number to you and the way the world lost you will haunt me forever because it makes no sense. RIP Jake, you lit up a room and everyone you met couldn’t help but love you.’

Regular TOWIE shared the tribute along with photos of herself and Jake, who died when he was just 33 years old.

Yazmin said of Georgia’s Instagram post, “I think Jake and Georgia have had the occasional sexual relationship.

“I don’t think they’ve ever been together. But it was disturbing to read. I wish she hadn’t posted them and I’m not sure why she did.

“Still, I think grief can really affect people. I don’t want to get into name-calling with anyone else—it’s hard enough to deal with it all.”