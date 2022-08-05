Georgia graduate MOVES her leg for the first time after being paralyzed during neck adjustment 

A 28-year-old Georgia Southern graduate left paralyzed after a neck adjustment moved her leg for the first time in nearly two months since the shocking incident.

“At first we weren’t sure if it was spasticity, but then she did it again. And again,” Caitlin Jensen’s mother, Darlene, shared in a video on Facebook on Aug. 1.

Caitlin was hospitalized on June 16 after a routine chiropractor appointment by Dr. TJ Harpham, 42, had left her with four ruptured arteries leading to a stroke and three heart attacks.

Caitlin Jensen, who remained paralyzed after neck surgery, moved her leg for the first time in nearly two months since the shocking incident

Jensen, who studied chemistry and biology in college, could only wiggle her toes and open her eyes after falling quickly ill after visiting Harpham to treat back pain.

Now Caitlin, who is being treated at Memorial Health University Center in Savannah, Georgia, can move her right leg, arm and hand.

“Can you move it?” a voice is heard to Caitlin in the background of the video Darlene posted. ‘Look at yourself! Oh my God.’

Caitlin gave a big smile as she moved her leg back and forth.

The 28-year-old smiled as she swung her leg back and forth. The massive progression is one of many as Caitlin is slowly starting to regain arm movement

Caitlin’s progression brought her one step closer to being admitted to one of the nation’s top rehabilitation centers, the Shepherd Center. Caitlin’s mother, Darlene, has tried to have her daughter admitted to the center since she became paralyzed

Caitlin’s progression was a step toward referring the 28-year-old to one of the top rehab centers in the country, the Shepherd Center. On August 3, she was admitted to the center.

WE GO TO HERDER!!!!!’ Darlene wrote on Facebook while sharing an earlier photo of Caitlin laughing with a dog. ‘We just got the official job – they accepted her!!!!!’

‘Next week she’s going to do an IC to ICU transfer. IT’S TIME TO GO!!!!’

Caitlin has gradually started to move more and more on the right side of her body since the incident

Caitlin’s mother, Darlene, documented her daughters’ claims on July 38. Darlene said Caitlin can now “raise her arm from the elbow and throw a ball.”

Before the remarkable move Darlene shared, her daughter gradually made trial despite setbacks in her battle with pneumonia.

“A few days ago, Caitlin lifted her arm off her elbow and threw a ball,” Darlene wrote on Facebook on July 28. “Now she can lift her upper arm. Yesterday she was able to grab a tissue and wipe her mouth. These are huge achievements for her!

“She can also turn her head to the right. She can’t voluntarily move her right limbs yet, but we have hopes that she can reconnect those pathways in the brain.’

Caitlin’s mother, Darlene, is optimistic that her daughter will recover from a stroke. The 28-year-old had gone to the chiropractor to deal with back pain

Caitlin is pictured above during her early days in the hospital. At that time she could only communicate with her eyes and parts of her body

Caitlin’s mother Darlene previously told DailyMail.com that her daughter had gone to Harpham on several occasions to address the neck stiffness she was experiencing from “working at her desk for months on her final classes,” but never had a neck adjustment, according to her mother.

“You don’t think a 28-year-old healthy woman would have such an emergency and have a stroke,” she said.

Darlene previously recalled the shocking phone call she received from Harpham on her daughter’s phone.

“I just thought she might be dizzy,” Darlene said. “It never occurred to me that it was a serious event. I just thought maybe she got up too fast or she was a little dizzy and they were being too careful.’

“I thought it wasn’t too bad, I’m going to check on her. When I got there, I could see very quickly that we were in a serious situation.’

Darlene said she was with her daughter when her heart stopped for 10 minutes.

“They had a CAT scan done and her boyfriend and I returned to the room to be with her and she started to deteriorate. They tried to get her back for the CAT scan and then she went into cardiac arrest. We were there with her.’

Chiropractor TJ Harpham was seen with his family at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 18, amid controversy surrounding his patient who became paralyzed after allegedly treating her.

Meanwhile, Harpham, 42, has not commented on the incident but was seen during the controversy on July 18 at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Harpham declined to discuss the incident with a DailyMail.com reporter, saying, “No, I have no comment. I have no comment about her or any other patient.’

At the time of Caitlin’s chiropractic accident, he said an incident like the 28-year-old’s had never happened before, Caitlin’s grandmother, Linda Foster, previously told DailyMail.com.

‘I think [Caitlin’s mother] Darlene is considering a medical malpractice lawsuit – I know, she’s been advised.

“It’s just because we want people to know and we want to take care of Caitlin. It will be a life-changing event for her, whatever her outcome.

“Physiotherapy is coming and they will have to redecorate their house. Now she doesn’t even come in with the steps at the front and back.’