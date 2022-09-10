Georgia graduate left paralyzed by routine neck adjustment can now move both sides of her body

A Georgia Southern University graduate who was paralyzed by routine neck surgery at a chiropractor can now move both sides of her body as she makes a slow but miraculous recovery.

Caitlin Jensen, 28, was hospitalized on June 16 after an appointment with Dr. TJ Harpham, 42, had left her with four ruptured arteries leading to a stroke and three heart attacks.

After moving to Atlanta’s Shepherd Center this week to begin her physical therapy, her family says Jensen has made remarkable progress.

Darlene Jensen said that while her daughter still needs a speech valve and glasses to correct her double vision, she can now move both sides of her body while maintaining a positive attitude through days of rigorous physical therapy.

“I am proud that even though she has taken some hard knocks, she wakes up every day with a beautiful smile on her face and love in her heart,” Darlene wrote to Frider on her Facebook page, explaining the recovery of her daughter.

Jensen’s mom, Darlene, shared a video Friday of her daughter taking her first steps using a walker, which offers only 20 percent support.

Darlene attributes her daughter’s positive attitude and resilience to her miraculous recovery

After being hospitalized in June, Jensen was only able to communicate with her eyes and parts of the left side of her body.

Still battling pneumonia, Jensen ranks the difficulties of everyday living as a 10 — on a scale of one to ten, according to mom Darelene. But she stays strictly committed to her routine at the Shepherd Center, which specializes in the treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries.

Darlene talked about her latest work on Friday, saying her daughter was able to complete an hour of speech therapy using a speaking valve to help her.

The 28-year-old has practiced saying “Bro” to surprise her brother after successfully saying “Mom” for the first time in late August.

Jensen was also able to sit unaided on Friday, taking her first steps with a walking harness that provided only 20 percent support.

She then took pottery classes where she could move her hands to paint a vase, and participated in a meeting on mobility solutions.

*** EDIT: I don’t think the video was posted before – it’s done now – rejoice with us!!*** I’m not crying, you’re crying!! 😭❤️‍🩹 My little girl said “mom” with her speaking valve during speech therapy today. She works SO HARD. Sounds are still scarce, but she’s working hard to build a strong foundation. I am incredibly proud of her!! I told her this means more than her first words when she was a baby because I know how much it means to her. Every milestone is a big win!! ️‍🩹🙏🏻🙌 #teamcaitlin Posted by Darlene Jensen on Friday 26 August 2022

Darlene said Jensen would continue the new routine on Saturday and for the next few days until she recovers further.

“I thank her a lot for her attitude. I think her positive spirit and attitude really helped a lot,” Jensen said WJCL.

She also thanked the thousands of people who have raised more than $107,000 for her daughter’s medical expenses on GoFundMe.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and very grateful because we still have a long way to go,” added Jensen. “It helps to know that those funds are there for her needs, because we don’t even know what all her needs are going to be yet.”

Darlene previously told DailyMail.com that her daughter had been to Harpham several times to deal with the neck stiffness she was experiencing from “working at her desk for months on her final classes,” but never had a neck correction.

“You don’t think a 28-year-old healthy woman would have such an emergency and have a stroke,” she said.

Working on “BRO” (for Caleb) in speech therapy! Posted by Darlene Jensen on Wednesday 31 August 2022

Darlene previously recalled the shocking phone call she received from Harpham on her daughter’s phone.

“I just thought she might be dizzy,” Darlene said. “It never occurred to me that it was a serious event. I just thought maybe she got up too fast or she was a little dizzy and they were being too careful.’

Harpham has repeatedly declined to comment on the incident.

Darlene said she was with her daughter when her heart stopped for 10 minutes.

