Georgia Fowler shows off her bra with a sparkling sheer midnight corset gown

Babe in black: Stunning Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler shows off her bra and ripped abs in a sparkly nighttime corset dress as she attends the Moet & Chandon event

By Jade Watkins for Daily Mail Australia

published:

04:49, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 05:34, Dec 2, 2022

She’s about to become a blushing bride as she prepares to tie the knot with her Fishbowl owner fiancé, Nathan Dalah.

But Georgia Fowler opted for a sultry black ensemble when she attended an event hosted by Moet & Chandon in Sydney on Thursday night.

The model and mother of a child flaunt her slim body in a gorgeous sheer black dress with a corset bodice.

Georgia Fowler opted for a sultry black ensemble when she attended an event hosted by Moet & Chandon in Sydney on Thursday night

Georgia accentuated her plunging neckline with a black bra underneath, while her ripped abs showed through the sheer midsection of the dress.

The beauty let her dress do the talking by opting for just one gold bracelet for accessories and amped up her already statuesque height with a pair of strappy black stilettos.

She let her glossy brunette locks fall around her shoulders and glowed in minimal makeup.

Georgia has been on the red carpet circuit lately, also making a show-stopping appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last week.

The model and the mother of a child flaunt her slim body in a beautiful sheer black dress with a corset bodice

The 30-year-old Kiwi stunned onlookers in a gray tube top and matching briefs. She added a sheer skirt component.

Georgia elongated her already long legs in sky-high heels as she created a storm at the glittering event.

Georgia announced her engagement to Nathan on July 30.

The genetically blessed couple welcomed a child together, a daughter named Dylan, in September 2021.

Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The beauty let her dress do the talking by opting for just one gold bracelet for accessories and amped up her already stately height with a pair of strappy black stilettos

Georgia has been on the red carpet circuit lately, also making a show-stopping appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last week alongside her fiancé, Nathan Dalah

