Georgia Fowler shares tender bonding moment with daughter Dylan

Georgia Fowler’s daughter, Dylan, inherited her mother’s modeling looks.

The little toddler proved she already shares similarities with her supermodel mom in a heartwarming photo Georgia shared of her cuddling up with her daughter.

The precious image posted to Instagram shows Georgia, 30, and her daughter Dylan staring into the camera while lying on a bed.

In the picture, Georgia’s appears to be makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

While Dylan looked like the model-to-be next to her famous mother.

Georgie captioned the tender frame, “squish.”

Georgia shares Dylan with fiancé and businessman Nathan Dalah.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July.

Georgia was shooting a campaign called “Tiffany Love” when Nathan, 27, proposed to her.

“Nathan got so involved in this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised all of us, including the client, by dropping a knee to ask me to marry him,” she wrote alongside the video.

‘Of course I said yes. Nathan, you might be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife forever.’

Georgia welcomed daughter Dylan in September 2021, after announcing her pregnancy in April.