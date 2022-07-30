Georgia Fowler is engaged! Victoria’s Secret model announces her surprise engagement

Georgia Fowler has announced her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah.

The 30-year-old Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model announced the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that her boyfriend of two years was proposed to during a photo shoot for Tiffany & Co.

She was shooting a campaign called ‘Tiffany Love’ when Nathan, 27, fell to one knee on set.

“Nathan got so involved in this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised all of us, including the client, by dropping a knee to ask me to marry him,” she captioned the video.

‘Of course I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife forever.’

In the video, Nathan – the CEO and co-founder of restaurant chain Fishbowl – gets down on one knee in front of the former Victoria’s Secret model.

“I’d say I had a really crazy idea,” he says in the clip.

“I know it wasn’t part of the plan or the shoot, but I’m going to do it anyway. No, I’m going to do it. I wanted to see if you would marry me, be my wife?’

Georgia replies, “Yes, I will,” before the crew cheers on the happy couple.

Congratulations were in order for the couple, who confirmed their relationship in February 2020.

‘Congratulations baby!!!!! So happy for you,” New Zealand model Jessica Clarke commented on the post.

Model Shanina Shaik wrote: ‘Congratulations!!! so cute,” while Bed Judd simply commented “Yewwww,” along with three love heart emojis.

Georgia welcomed her daughter with businessman friend Nathan on September 17 last year, after announcing her pregnancy in April.

‘Dylan Aman Dalah. 17.9.21. Welcome to the world. We love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a series of photos of the newborn.

The New Zealand resident recently shared her joy of becoming a mother, saying it was “much easier” than she’d imagined.

“It’s been easier than I thought. She’s a real angel, so she’ll be fine,” she told Daily Mail Australia at the Moët & Chandon Effervescence in December.

“It was really nice to hang out with Dylan and have a wonderful baby.”

Nathan is co-founder of the healthy fast food chain Fishbowl with Nic Pestalozzi and Casper Ettleson.

The trio opened their first restaurant in Bondi, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, in 2016.

Five years later, the chain — which specializes in made-to-order Japanese-style salads — has become an empire that will earn $60 million in revenue by 2022.

According to reports from last year, Nathan was estimated to have a net worth of more than $1 million.

As for Georgia, in 2020 the model was in the top 50 highest paid models in the world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the beauty’s net worth is estimated at $1 million.