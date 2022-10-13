Georgia features Deep South’s only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) – In an uphill battle against a 30-year-old incumbent, Republican congressional candidate Chris West scrambled for votes in Georgia’s second-smallest county on a recent October night.

West told voters in Georgetown, across Alabama’s Chattahoochee River, to ditch longtime Democrat Sanford Bishop if they’re not happy with inflation and gas prices. West said his own experience as a commercial developer would help improve the lot of Georgia’s 2nd congressional district, long one of the poorest in the country.

“Sanford has represented this district for 30 years now. And we’ve been in the top 10 poorest congressional districts for 30 years,” West told supporters. “And of the 435 districts across the country, why should Georgia 2 be in the top 10? It shouldn’t.”

West and Bishop are rarities in the Deep South: candidates for a congressional race that is even marginally competitive. While Georgia has emerged as one of the country’s most politically important states for statewide competitions, House races are often an afterthought here this year, reflecting how the final round of redistricting drained the US of districts where both sides had a chance.

The 2nd District covers the southwest corner of Georgia, including Albany and parts of Macon, Columbus, and Warner Robins, as well as miles of peanut fields, pine, and pecan forests spanning 30 counties.

Bishop, who is black, has long styled himself as a moderate, courting the largely white farmers who drive the rural economy and support the district’s military bases. Focusing more on legislative achievements and what his seniority helps him achieve than political red meat, he rattles off an eight-minute list including COVID-19 aid, gun control and medical cost relief when asked about his most recent achievements.

“You asked what we’ve been doing for the past two years and we’ve done a lot,” Bishop said in an interview before a meeting in Albany.

Bishop’s 15 previous wins were rarely close, although in the 2010 Republican wave, the Democrat peeped by less than 5,000 votes to be re-elected. Last year, Georgian Republicans re-signed the district to make it a bit more favorable to their party, sparking new interest from GOP candidates.

The status of the 2nd district is an outlier after a round of redeployment that reduced the number of competitive congressional seats across the country. In Georgia, Republicans took two competitive districts in Atlanta’s northern suburbs that Democrats had turned over in recent years and pulled one safe Republican seat and one safe Democratic seat. That means that even if Bishop wins, Republicans will likely have a 9-5 lead in Georgia’s congressional delegation, compared to an 8-6 lead now.

Like many Deep South districts, it is an outgrowth of the Voting Rights Act, which required lawmakers to create districts where black voters had the chance to choose their favorite candidate, despite racially polarized voting. Many of those districts strongly support Democrats, while neighboring districts are often strong white Republican strongholds, reducing competitiveness. The US Supreme Court considers a case that would make it more difficult to create new constituencies in which black or Latino voters hold sway.

The 2nd district was never as heavily black as some other districts, meaning Bishop has always had to pay attention to white voters as well. The latest round of reclassification pushed the black voter population below 48%, but analysts say it still favors Democrats. For Republicans, winning nearly all white voters will require them to support West, who is white. He halted campaigns in black areas to peel off traditional Democrats.

West, an Air Force veteran and attorney with deep roots around Thomasville, won an upset GOP victory against Jeremy Hunt, a black military veteran and law student at Yale University, by arguing effectively that Hunt was skydiving in the neighborhood from Washington.

Now West is betting that people feel the impact of higher prices more sharply than they appreciate the performance of a democratically controlled Congress. He argues that if Bishop was once a moderate, that is no longer true, pointing to factors such as a National Rifle Association rating that has dropped from A to F over time.

The district has been spotted with “Farmers for West” signs as West claims Bishop’s old reputation as a farmer’s friend is misleading, saying that “the average farmer doesn’t get any help from Sanford” and it’s time is to “rotate”. the crop.”

Some of the bishop’s former supporters were open to that message. Joey Collins, a Thomasville farmer with 1,650 acres of pecans and 2,000 acres of woodland, said he once gave Bishop $1,000. But he says that with high diesel, fertilizer and herbicide prices, “I haven’t made a cent since Joe Biden became president, not a cent.” Now he supports West.

“He was good to Southwest Georgia for a while and the pecan growers tried to help us,” Collins said of Bishop. “Now he’s doing what the Democratic Party tells him to do.”

Bishop says he has tried to help farmers get higher prices for their crops and lower input costs. Others don’t believe West’s claims that farmers are abandoning Bishop en masse. Even Republicans recognize that Bishop has helped them with some of the past problems. Freddie Powell Sims, a Democratic state senator from Dawson, whose 13-county district is in Bishop territory, said the incumbent has proven his worth.

“Congressman Bishop has the respect and blessings of the larger farmers in southwestern Georgia for doing so much to answer their requests,” Sims said. “When we had the hurricanes, the tornadoes, the floods, all these things, Sanford Bishop was there. And he didn’t have to be.”

Then there are the bishop’s ethical problems. Two years ago, Bishop was referred to the House Ethics Committee An investigation revealed that Bishop may have improperly spent thousands of campaign dollars for personal country club memberships and may have improperly used congressional fees to pay for holiday parties in his district. Bishop has said he has already paid back some money, but not how much. Bishop has said his old campaign treasurer made mistakes when he was ill.

“Especially as soon as I found out we had some issues, I promised to cooperate immediately to determine what irregularities might need to be addressed, as I have certainly never condoned and will not condone inappropriate behaviour,” said Bishop.

West said he expects more attacks on Bishop’s ethics questions in the final days of the campaign, but it’s not clear the Republican will have enough money to spread that message widely. Episcopal and Democratic groups have outraged and outdone the West and Republicans much. Bishop could also benefit from the efforts of Democrats, including Senator Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams trying to maximize black turnout in the region.

That leaves West back to the same grassroots pull that fueled his primary win.

“We’re going to surprise a lot of people in Washington who don’t recognize that the people in this district want new leadership,” West said. “After 30 years in office, Sanford has no more excuses. It’s time for a change.”

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

