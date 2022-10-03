Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law when he tried to reverse his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the extensive investigation a new phase.

The unveiling came on Monday in a court order filed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversees the special grand jury seated to aid the investigation. In an injunction to prevent search warrants and related documents from being made public, McBurney wrote that District Attorney Fani Willis’s office “is now trying to obtain and execute a series of search warrants, the affidavits of which are based on sensitive information obtained during the investigation.”

Disclosure of the information could jeopardize the investigation, McBurney wrote, “by, among other things, causing flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, and intimidation of potential witnesses.” It could also pose risks to the “safety and well-being” of people involved in the study, he wrote.

It was not immediately clear what the purposes of the search warrants were and whether any search warrants still had to be approved by a judge. To obtain a search warrant, prosecutors must convince a judge that they have probable cause that a crime occurred in the location the authorities want to search.

As Willis’s investigation progresses, the public court files in the case have provided a rare insight into the workings of a special grand jury that meets behind closed doors.

Willis, a Democrat, opened the investigation early last year, shortly after the release of a recording of… at 2 Jan. 2021, phone call in which Trump suggested that Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to undo his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

In addition to the Trump-Raffensperger appeal, Willis confirmed early on that she was investigating a call that Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina made? to Raffensperger, the sudden departure of the American lawyer in Atlanta in early January 2021 and statements made at legislative committee meetings by people who put forward debunked claims that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the state elections.

Court files from recent months have also revealed Willis is interested in some bogus voters who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely claiming that Trump won the state and that they were the “duly elected and qualified” voters of the United States. were the state. She said in a lawsuit that the 16 Georgian Republicans who signed that certificate have all been informed that they are the target of the investigation, meaning they could face criminal charges.

Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and Trump attorney, tell them: client has also been informed that he is the target of Willis’s investigation. He appeared at state legislative commission hearings in December 2020 alleging electoral fraud in Georgia. Giuliani was also involved in coordinating the bogus electoral plan, Willis wrote in a court filing. He testified before the special grand jury in August.

Willis’s research has also expanded to: a violation of the voting equipment at the polls in a rural Georgia county about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Documents, emails, security videos and testimony produced in response to subpoenas in a long-running lawsuit have shown attorney Sidney Powell and other Trump allies hired a computer forensic team to investigate Coffee County to make full copies of data and software on election equipment there. Willis is seeking testimony from Powell and has also requested documents from the company that employs the computer forensics team.

Another common thread Willis seems to be following is alleged attempts to pressure a Fulton County election officer. A petition filed last month indicates that she wants to interrogate Harrison Floyd, a director of Black Voices for Trump. Willis said in the petition that Floyd and Trevian Kutti, who described Willis as a Chicago-based “alleged publicist,” tried to pressure Ruby Freeman. Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, Election workers were falsely accused by Trump allies of pulling fraudulent ballots from a briefcase during the vote counting.

As the investigation progressed, a number of people have been called to testify have tried to avoid to give evidence. Most have not been successful.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican facing a reelection challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams, managed to slow down his testimony until after next month’s elections.

Graham’s attempt to fight his subpoena is currently pending before a federal appeals court. Willis has said in a lawsuit that she wants to talk to Graham about the phone calls he made to Raffensperger and his staff, in which he reportedly asked that “certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia be re-examined to investigate the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.” Graham has denied all allegations, saying: status as senator protects him have to testify.

A number of high-ranking Georgian state officials, including Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, have already testified before the special grand jury. Others in Trump’s orbit who have been questioned include lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro. And the panel is still expecting testimonials from others, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Willis has indicated that she could trying to coerce a testimony from Trump himself. The former president has hired a legal team in Atlanta and last month belittled the investigation as a “strictly political witch hunt!”

