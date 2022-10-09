Georgia cops launch hunt for missing 20-month-old toddler who’s not been seen for five days

<!–

Police and FBI have launched a desperate hunt for a missing toddler who hasn’t been seen in five days.

Quinton Simon, who is 20 months old, went missing from his home in western Savannah, Georgia on Oct. 5, and police say their “top priority” is to find the toddler.

But there were ongoing family problems – between Quinton’s grandmother, who has custody of him, and mother Leilani – before his sudden disappearance, documents show.

The FBI and local police are looking for the child because they could not rule out the possibility that the one-year-old had been abducted.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference on Thursday, “I hope he’s still alive.

“We have no information to believe he isn’t.”

According to court records obtained by: WJCLThe child’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, previously tried to evict mother Leilani and her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin from their home.

She said she wanted the couple out of the house “as soon as possible” because “they have damaged my property and at the moment no one is living in peace.”

It is unclear how long ago the file was submitted and whether this has anything to do with Quinton’s disappearance.

The child’s grandmother – who has custody of him – said of her 22-year-old daughter: “She hasn’t always done the right thing.

“Sometimes she does very well, sometimes not. I don’t know what to think now. I don’t know what to believe because I don’t think anyone ever believes this is going to happen to them.

Quinton Simon with grandmother Billie Jo Howell

‘I don’t know if I can trust her or not. I just know I’m in pain and I want this baby at home. He’s my baby.’

The tearful grandmother said, “I want him home. He’s just a baby. Please don’t stop looking.

Quinton’s grandfather added, “We just want to know something. We are concerned for his well-being. He is a happy child. He always had a big smile on his face.

“We still hope and pray.”

Chatham County Police said in a statement Sunday morning: “Today we will be re-examining some specific areas in our search for Quinton Simon.

‘We don’t need volunteers, but we do want to keep you informed of our efforts to find the boy.

“The FBI continues to provide help and support, as they have from day one.”

The desperate search for the child continues. Police have already searched his house, a pong, drainage pipes and a nearby forest.

Quinton’s mother’s boyfriend woke up at 6 a.m. Wednesday and reported seeing him.

But when the child’s mother woke up, she reported him missing just after 9:30 a.m.

The boy’s biological father, who was not named, “wasn’t near him during his disappearance,” Hadley said.

Quinton’s mother and her boyfriend are working with detectives and “right now they are victims,” ​​Hadley said.