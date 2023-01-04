Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' under Ewing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing’s losing stint at his alma mater was called a “challenging and frustrating time” by athletic director Lee Reed, who added Wednesday that “no one is more committed” to turning things around than the first star center .

Hours before the Hoyas were to convert a record 24-game regular-season loss to the Big East into a game against a visiting Villanova, Reed responded to a request for an interview from The Associated Press by issuing a statement that was emailed by a spokesperson.

“We recognize that this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” said Reed, who also commented on Ewing before a game about 10 months ago. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to getting that done.”

Georgetown went into Wednesday night’s game with an overall record of 5-10, 0-4 in conference play. The previous appearance was an 80-51 loss to Big East opponent Butler.

Georgetown went 0-19 in conference last season and went 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their last Big East regular-season game in 2020–2021, before surprisingly playing four games at New York’s Madison Square Garden to claim the conference tournament title.

This allowed the team to make its lone NCAA Tournament appearance during Ewing’s tenure; that season ended with a first-round loss to Colorado.

Ewing, who played Georgetown and coach John Thompson Jr. helped win the 1984 national championship and two other NCAA finals appearances, is in his sixth season since replacing Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, as the school’s coach.

Georgetown went into Wednesday with a 73-94 record under Ewing (a .437 win percentage), including 26-67 (.280) in the Big East.

This is Ewing’s first head coaching job at any level — he worked as an assistant in the NBA after his career as a Hall of Fame player ended — and his roster has repeatedly faced students moving out of Georgetown.

Late last season, in March 2022, Reed released a statement hours before a game against Seton Hall, acknowledging the “disappointment of a difficult season” and saying, “In this ever-evolving landscape of college athletics, we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the road to success for next year.”

Before the start of the season, Ewing overhauled his staff by replacing all three assistants and brought in several transfer players, including top scorer Primo Spears, who joined from Duquesne.

