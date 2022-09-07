George’s Clooney cuts a dapper figure with stunning wife Amal and glam co-star Julia Roberts

<!–

George Clooney looked as suave as ever when he arrived at the premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Wednesday, greeted with his gorgeous wife Amal and a gorgeous Julia Roberts.

The 61-year-old actor exuded sophistication as he posed for photos in a navy blue three-piece suit and white open-collared shirt.

Amal looked out of this world in a gorgeous mint green dress, which clung to her incredible figure and was adorned with twinkling beads.

She added height to her body with a pair of glittering high heels and was holding a small gold handbag.

Her chocolate locks were styled in Hollywood glam curls, and she completed her look with a classic red lip and diamond dangling earrings.

The handsome couple were soon joined by the equally sublime Julia, George’s co-star in the film and an old friend.

The actress, 54, radiated elegance in a black dress embroidered with graffiti hearts and initials.

She wore a short black blazer over the top and styled her signature ginger locks in loose waves.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love.

Ticket To Paradise marks the first time since 2016’s Money Monster that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared a top bill.

Before that, the pair played an estranged couple in Oceans Eleven and Oceans Twelve. The film also stars some of the brightest young stars in Hollywood.

Avid viewers of the trailer have already identified Bachelor contestant Romy Poulier in a small speaking role as an airline stewardess who becomes entangled in the animosity between Clooney and Roberts when they are assigned seats in the same row on the long flight to their island destination.

Poulier was known as one of the “mean girls” vying for the love of Nick “the Honey Badger” Cummins and has confirmed she has a small role in the film.