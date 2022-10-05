George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail to stump for Trump-wary Colorado Senate candidate

<!–

Construction company CEO Joe O’Dea is a moderate Republican who has given the GOP establishment hope that they could flip Colorado’s Democratic Senate seat

Former President George W. Bush is once again heading to the midterms to field a Republican Senate candidate opposed to Donald Trump’s 2024 White House run.

Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O’Dea, the CEO of a construction company who is now challenging Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

O’Dea has separated himself from the majority of GOP congressional hopefuls with his moderate views — giving hope to the Republican establishment that he could flip a state that President Joe Biden won by 14 points.

For example, he has disputed Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged and showed support for Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

He also ventured out on his own to criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade and has maintained support for legal abortion up to five months, with exceptions for rape and incest afterward — a far cry from South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed ban after 15 weeks.

While Trump has been silent on O’Dea’s candidacy, he has received support from a number of national GOP figures, including allies of the former president such as former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Bush’s upcoming fundraiser appearance for O’Dea was first reported by NBC News on Tuesday.

The former commander-in-chief himself has not shied away from breaking from fellow GOP leader Trump.

It’s a trait also shared by Republicans whom Bush has endorsed this campaign cycle.

He previously campaigned with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney in their primary races.

Kemp, who has disputed Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the Peach State, soundly defeated a primary challenger backed by former Sen. David Perdue’s former president.

Cheney, on the other hand, didn’t fare so well. Her opposition to Trump in the state he won by the largest margin in 2020 caused her to be rejected by Wyoming voters.

She lost to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed attorney who is likely to win the Cowboy State’s lone at-large House seat in November.

Bush has also donated to Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, whom Trump is fighting to oust after she voted to impeach him over the Capitol riot.

His colleague from Texas, GOP Sen. John Cornyn, will attend the October fundraiser for O’Dea with Bush.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is reportedly campaigning for O’Dea on Friday, and he got a boost from Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a Trump ally, last month.

O’Dea previously said of Trump: ‘I hope he doesn’t run. I don’t want to see him as president again’

The Colorado Republican reportedly raised $3 million between July and September, including $1 million from his own money.

He said of Trump during a radio appearance in August: ‘I hope he doesn’t run. I don’t want to see him as president again.’

‘I think it would tear the country apart to see a Biden-Trump rematch again in 2024. I think a lot of people are ready to move our country forward. So I wouldn’t support him running again, O’Dea added.

Most polls show him trailing Bennet in the increasingly blue state, though O’Dea isn’t far behind as the midterms loom just over a month away.

A left-leaning pollster called Public Policy Polling found O’Dea trailing Bennet by 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Trafalgar Group survey at the end of September showed Bennet just 6 points ahead.

The Republican Attorneys General Association poll with the Tarrance Group put the Democrat just one point ahead of O’Dea.