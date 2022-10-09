George Springer’s actions after injury show why he’s so vital to Blue Jays

TORONTO – Even when carried off the field, George Springer was still able to get the sold-out Rogers Center crowd to their feet.

The Blue Jays outfielder had just been involved in a very terrifying collision with short stop Bo Bichette, stayed on the ground for minutes and had to be helped onto a medical cart. As he drove to the open gate in the left corner of the field, Springer realized he was being shown on the video board and repeatedly raised his right arm, encouraging anxious fans to make noise while simultaneously showing them he was in was in order.

Match results aside, it was quite an epic moment and one that was symbolic of the toughness Springer displayed throughout the season.

While that moment is sure to be featured on the highlights for years to come, it will forever be tied with a heartbreaking elimination loss to the Blue Jays at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, who capped their wildcard series with a comeback 10-9 win on Saturday.

“By reliving it and charting it, yeah, I think it was the eighth inning game that fell in the middle probably changed the momentum, for sure,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Springer was not available to the media after the game, but Schneider said he “is doing well” and that he “will be judged on a number of different things”, adding that the team should know more about it in the coming days. his status. .

Editor’s Note: We recorded the video as a publicly available recording of what happened. While efforts have been made to minimize the presence of graphics, the remaining sequences may be disturbing to some viewers. Be careful before looking.

The Blue Jays had an 8-1 lead at one point in the game, but the Mariners had reduced the score to 9-6 on the eighth frame. With the bases loaded, two outs and closer Jordan Romano on the mound, Seattle shortstop JP Crawford hit a blooper into midfield. Bichette and Springer gave chase and collided when the ball fell and three runners scored, bringing the game to nine runs.

“I haven’t even had a chance to watch it on video yet, but I think it was Bo’s elbow to George’s shoulder or head area,” Schneider said. “I’m not sure. At that point, you’re still trying to navigate the rest of the game.”

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, who also followed the flyout into the air, said he was shocked to see his teammates get injured.

“Once the point was scored and the time was called, I saw… [Springer] still on the ground,” Chapman said. “George is clearly very confused and the same with Bo. You never want to see that happen in the playoffs. You know, everybody goes as hard as they can to try to make plays, try to make outs. It’s a huge situation. We catch the ball and who knows? Maybe we’re not talking now.”

“I’m glad they’re both okay,” he added. “I’m glad they might not be able to go into the off-season with a serious injury. But that was the big momentum shift in this game. And tip your hat to the Mariners. They deserve it.”

In the ninth inning, Adam Frazier doubled to right field off of Romano to score the winning run for the Mariners, ending the Blue Jays’ season.

After the loss, Schneider said Springer shared some encouraging words with his teammates at the Blue Jays clubhouse. Chapman was asked about that and said Springer’s reports were positive.

“I appreciate the journey we’ve taken this season,” Chapman said. “We’ve had a lot of things come our way this season and” [wanted] to achieve a goal. Of course I wasn’t there when they set their goal to make the playoffs last season, but I joined spring practice and jumped on board because that was exactly what I wanted to do. But I guess just be proud of the fact that they have taken the next step, use this experience to move forward.

“Not everyone goes straight into the play-offs and just walks the table. So I think you learn from the losses.”

Bichette, who remained in the match after the collision, said he hadn’t seen Springer gesturing to the crowd of 47,156 while on the medical cart as he was preparing to resume the match.

He shared his views on the veteran’s contributions to the team, saying Springer was vital as the club pursued this playoff run.

“He’s meant a lot, especially by going this route,” Bichette said. “He’s really stepping up and he was one of the few people here who had been in these situations before. I think he brought some kind of constant [presence] and just a staple for us.”