George Russell starts Singapore Grand Prix from the back of the grid

George Russell will start from the back of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after his Mercedes needed a new engine.

The British driver had qualified in 11th position on Saturday after being eliminated in Q2, but will now start behind everyone else from the pit lane.

Mercedes has modified all components of its car’s W13 E Performance powerplant, taking it beyond the maximum parts allocation allowed for the season.

Russell, 24, had already exceeded the limit with all parts except his exhaust.

It comes after Russell encountered technical difficulties during the qualifying session at the Marine Bay Street Circuit.

The British driver had an impressive opening season as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, finishing in the top five in every race he completed.

But Russell will struggle to keep that fine record intact after his sentence.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the car’s engine was still delivering power to its wheels, even when it came completely off the accelerator.

Russell said: ‘The grip felt good, I just couldn’t corner. I kept understeer away, which is such a shame.

“We’ve seen some clues in the data and I hope we can work it out.

A problem with the brakes that got worse and worse led to a very difficult qualifying. Disappointing, but we will work hard to find a solution overnight. The car has a very strong pace here and we will do everything we can to regain the lost positions tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LpvZbNIY4o — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 1, 2022

“Of course it’s disappointing for myself and the whole team because the car looked strong here.

“Lewis was very fast, but unfortunately I couldn’t make it work.”

Hamilton qualified in third behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in second.

Championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish eighth as he ran out of fuel after leaving a hot lap due to a mistake.