George R. R. Martin's upcoming book is boycotted by fans who accuse his co-authors of racism

The release of George RR Martin’s upcoming book has been met with some backlash from fans accusing its co-authors of having a “racist history.”

Martin, 74, wrote The Rise Of The Dragon: An Illustrated History Of The Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One, with the help of Linda Antonsson and Elio M. García Jr., who are accused of racism for some of their previous online posts.

Many fans said they would boycott the work after Antonsson and García’s comments about casting white characters from Martin’s books with black actors.

The book, which will be an introduction to House Targaryen and feature the main characters in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, will hit bookstores on October 25.

Martin recently advertised the new work on his social media, but received heated reactions from fans pleading with him to cut ties with the pair, writing, “I won’t buy anything with Linda and Elio attached.”

Another added: ‘I will not buy this book given the co-author. Her attitude to diversity disgusts me. I love you, George, but she’s an example of what can be toxic in this fandom. (Steve Toussaint is also one of the best parts of HotD).’

Another outraged fan wrote:Your “co-author” Linda is a key part of racist gatekeepers within your fandom and has opposed @HBO’s decision to cast @StevieToussaint in #HouseOfTheDragon.”

While another came in and wrote, “Stop working with racists who bring hate and ridicule into the fandom, please.”

Both Antonsson and Garcia Jr. — who are a married couple — have refuted the charges.

The duo created an online Game of Thrones forum, Westeros.org, in 1999.

They were recruited by George shortly after to be the fact-checkers for his book “A Feast for Crows.”

Antonsson and Garcia Jr. also co-authored “The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones” in 2014.

Fans have objected to some of Antonsson’s blog posts, which she complained about actors of color who were cast as a character described as white in the book.

Recently, Antonsson reportedly opposed the casting of Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys in the HBO series House of the Dragon.

“There are no black Valyrians and there shouldn’t be any on the show,” she wrote.

She further argued her point in an interview with Varietywhere she expressed fans’ “cherry-picked statements stripped of context” and that she was angry at being “labelled as racist when my focus was solely on building the world.”

If George had indeed made the Valyrians black instead of white, as he mused on his “Not a Blog” in 2013, and suggested this new show to make the Velaryons something other than black, we would have had the same problem and shared the same opinion,” she added.

Linda also emphasized that she has no problem with inclusive casting, but that she believes that “diversity should not trump the story”.

In August, actor Steve Toussaint said he was the target of racist attacks after being cast as Corlys Velaryon in the upcoming HBO show House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel.

The British actor, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter he underestimated the reaction when he was cast in the first prominent role for a person of color in the Game of Thrones universe.

“When I got the gig, I literally thought, ‘It’s just a different role because I have black friends who had minor or recurring roles on ‘Game of Thrones,'” Toussaint told the outlet. ‘I didn’t realize it was a bigger deal until I was racially abused on social media when it was announced. Yes, that happened.’

Touissant said that one person called him the N-word and that others made art to mock his casting for the series.

Toussaint noted that he has heard of several colleagues in the entertainment industry who have also been the target of racist messages after being cast in high-profile roles.