George Lopez is the latest comedian to sue Pandora for unpaid royalties

The lawsuits are piling up for Pandora, who has been accused by comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew Dice Clay of streaming their works without the proper license. Now George Lopez is joining the fray, seeking $5.5 million from the streamer.

Lopez filed suit on Tuesday, alleging that Pandora had streamed two of his comedy albums, Right now Right now and Team Leaderwithout paying him any royalties or obtaining the appropriate licenses from him. “[Pandora] decided it would infringe now to ensure it had this highly valuable intellectual property on its platform to remain competitive, and resolve the ramifications later,” the filing said. “Later is now.” A representative of Pandora’s parent company, SiriusXM, did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

As in the previous lawsuits, Lopez’s attorney (Richard Busch, who represents the other plaintiffs) argues that his work is entitled to two copyrights: one for the recording and one for the underlying literary work. The latter, known as publishing rights, is the norm in music, but new to spoken word. Resolving these issues could determine whether comedy and possibly other types of spoken word, such as podcasting, qualify for the same type of copyright.

The ongoing battle has prompted streamers to play defense. Spotify (which is currently not being sued) removed comedy albums from the likes of John Mulaney and Tiffany Haddish after negotiations failed. Pandora, which is particularly vulnerable because of a unwise financial declaration who openly said it streams comedy without a publishing license is reportedly compelling comedians to waive their publishing rights altogether.

It’s a messy situation. Streamers, of course, don’t want to pay royalties for narration, which is generally cheaper for them to maintain than music. Comedians, meanwhile, want their work to be paid legally and in money, but also rely on the promotion they get from streaming to get people to their shows. A solution is probably still a long way off, and industry heavyweights like George Lopez joining the fray will only fuel the fight further.