George Lopez files lawsuit against Pandora claiming streamer used his material without paying him

George Lopez is suing Pandora over claims that the streaming service has used his material without pre-licensing the rights to it.

The comedian, 61, said Pandora used 37 selections from two of his albums — 2001’s Right Now Right Now and 2003’s Team Leader — for their service. TMZ reported after reviewing legal documents.

The Los Angeles resident said Pandora neither asked him to use the material nor paid him for it.

He was caught in December in LA

“Pandora not only did not obtain a license for the works, but admitted that it did not do so in SEC filings, and admitted that it would most likely be held liable for copyright infringement as a result,” the legal team said. the strip to the court.

They continued, “But Pandora did what most goliaths do: it decided it would infringe now to ensure it had this very valuable intellectual property on its platform to stay competitive and resolve the consequences later.” Later is now.’

Lopez is asking the court to account for the profits he made from his work, and is seeking $5.5 million in legal damages for the alleged copyright infringements.

According to the coverLopez is one of a number of comedians in consolidated lawsuits with Pandora over copyright issues, a group that includes Lewis Black, Andrew “Dice” Clay, and the estates of the late comic books George Carlin and Robin Williams.

He was photographed in Texas in 2018

Lopez and his daughter Mayan, 26, were caught at an event in NYC last May

Hearings in the consolidated cases will be held in the US District Court in Los Angeles later this month, according to the outlet.

In the suits, the comedians said Pandora acknowledged it was taking a risk by streaming the material to its audience of 55 million users.

The comedians charge a fee for both the recorded performances and the written material, similar to how musical artists are paid.

Pandora said in legal documents that it has paid millions of royalties to the record companies that release the comedic material, and that the scheme it has worked on is an industry standard.