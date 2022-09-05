George Lergou pictured with Comanchero bosses Tarek Zahed and Allan Meehan

<!–

A mysterious man pictured with several high-profile Comancheros has been exposed as a longtime cycling partner and convicted drug importer.

Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed was recently seen in public for the first time in three months after miraculously surviving when he was gunned down outside a gym in western Sydney in May, an attack that took the life of his brother. claimed.

The photos surfaced on social media a week before Zahed was dramatically arrested in eastern Sydney on August 28.

On August 21, the president of the national club of Comanchero, Allan Meehan, posted several photos with the caption “Welcome back Tarek “hard2kill” Zahed” next to the figure of the underworld and several other collaborators.

One of the associates pictured has since been identified as George Lergou, who spent some time behind bars supplying and importing drugs into NSW.

Considered a ‘very close’ friend of Zahed’s, Lergou has quietly established himself behind the scenes as a trusted figure within the cycling club since he was released from prison in 2018.

George Lergou (right) was recently photographed with Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed (left) and National Club President Allan Meehan (center)

“He is a very good friend of Tarek, he has been close to the Comos (Comancheros) for years,” a source told the Daily Telegram.

While he seemed happy to use it in front of the camera at the recent meeting, Lgou would reportedly prefer to stay out of the limelight.

In 2014, he was sentenced to up to nine years after being convicted of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

He would have been involved in transactions with two undercover agents ‘impersonating as importers of 25 kilos of cocaine’.

Lergou was released from prison just four years later after serving his unconditional release.

But his freedom didn’t last long after he was charged months later with… possession of a prohibited drug.

He spent two months behind bars and was then released on parole withdrawn again after he was caught driving with cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

George Lergou (second from right) is a longtime cyclist and convicted drug importer. he is pictured with Tarek Zahed (left) and national club president Allan Meehan (right)

Zahed is currently behind bars after being arrested a week ago in a dramatic clash with police after returning to Sydney from Melbourne.

He was facing the local Downing Center court charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was stabbed and shot in Bankstown in December 2014.

His lawyers were charged last week that they would file a bail petition in the Bankstown Local Court this week.

Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn in May when more than 20 bullets were fired into the health club.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was taken to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went right through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.