George Kittle says he’ll return from hamstring injury Sunday: ‘Can’t pass up playing the Packers’

George Kittle missed one game due to a hamstring injury. He has no intention of missing another.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end told reporters that he will return to action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury. Of KNBR:

“I’ll play Sunday,” Kittle said. “I’m very excited, I can’t stop playing against the Packers. I’m sure I’ll be out there. Going to practice today will be very fun and exciting.

Kittle was officially listed as limited by the Niners in Wednesday’s practice. He first suffered the injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Kyle Shanahan described the issue as “hamstring irritation“At the moment.

Initially, the injury was described as not very serious. shanahan he said later that week He wasn’t overly concerned about Kittle’s availability against the Seahawks, but the Pro Bowler was still listed as questionable and was later ruled out for the game.

Losing the Seahawks game, a 20-17 loss, interrupted one of the best stretches of Kittle’s career. Between Weeks 5 and 10, Kittle averaged 79.8 yards and one completed touchdown per game. He has already recorded the second-most touchdowns in a season of his career with seven.

His injury also continued the trend of the Niners failing to stay healthy, and they can only hope there aren’t more surprises in store.

The Niners should have George Kittle back this week. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco should at least get Kittle back for one of its most important games of the season. The team is currently in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC West at 5-5 and desperately needs a win to stay on pace in the division it was supposed to rule. Meanwhile, the Packers (7-3) will look to avenge their divisional round loss last season and stay competitive in an NFC North led by the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

He The Packers are currently two-point favorites to win at home via BetMGM..