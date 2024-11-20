George Kittle delivers huge injury update after 49ers star missed Seahawks loss

George Kittle left no doubt about whether he will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The San Francisco 49ers star tight end told reporters Wednesday that he will suit up at Wisconsin.

“I’ll play on Sunday. Very excited, I can’t stop playing against the Packers. I’ll be there for sure,” Kittle said.

Kittle missed the 49ers’ Week 11 clash against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle participated in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis.

Kittle likely won’t be completely free until game time. However, after his confident response to his status, it would be a shock not to see him line up against Green Bay.

Kittle is one of the integral members of the 49ers roster, and they are arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL at 5-5.

The 49ers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC and currently sit in last place in the NFC West, where no team has a losing record.

However, San Francisco is just one game out of the division lead. The 49ers only have two games left this season against teams that currently have a losing record.

Kittle has 43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season as one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL.

Green Bay is 7-3 and third in the NFC North, but still in a playoff spot.